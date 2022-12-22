She was a legend. An inspiration. An author. And one of my heroes.
Last month I was saddened to learn that Mary Adams Urashima had died after a two-year battle with cancer. While I have previously written columns regarding her work in historic preservation, it is important to me to acknowledge her again, here and now.
My Nov. 4, 2014 my column, “Celebrating Kindred Spirits,” was one of hope for community success, and for positive engagement. I wrote:
“There is a woman I haven’t met but with whom I hope to share a celebratory meal in the near future, even if it is only in my mind’s eye.” I had been reading The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s magazine, “Preservation” and discovered a kindred spirit. Someone who loves historic places and recognizes the historic sites that have shaped the American identity. Someone who works to save and protect them.
In the mid-1980s in Huntington Beach, Urashima was drawn toward a small roadside building. Its cornerstone read: “Japanese Presbyterian Church 1934.” Two decades later the church was sold. When she heard that the church and the remaining buildings faced the possibility of demolition by the property owner, Urashima began research on the site’s history.
She discovered the story of Japanese immigrants who settled in what was once the agricultural community of Wintersburg Village. In 1957, Wintersburg Village was annexed into Huntington Beach. The five-acre property includes the 1912 home of Charles and Yukiko Furuta, the Wintersburg Presbyterian Mission (circa 1909-1910) and its buildings, among which are a bar (circa 1908-1912), the clergy member home (circa 1910), and the Wintersburg Japanese Presbyterian Church (circa 1934).
The structures represent the history of early Japanese immigrant life in the West — from pioneer settlement and the 1913 California Alien Land Law, which denied Asian Americans the right to purchase land, through World War II and beyond. The U.S. National Parks Service and the National Trust for Historic Preservation noted that all of the structures are potentially eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
Hanford’s Taoist Temple received that designation in 1972. China Alley was listed as one of the National Trust for Historic Preservations 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in 2011. Winterburg’s Village was on that list in 2014 and was designated a National Treasure in 2015. Preserve Orange County named Historic Wintersburg one of Orange County’s Most Endangered Places in 2017.
I wrote another column about Wintersburg in 2018 after I received notification that Republic Services, Inc. (the waste management company that owns the Historic Wintersburg property) had made a deal to sell that property to Public Storage for the development of a self-storage site. I wept as I read this news. But the Historic Wintersburg Preservation Task Force persevered and the buildings remained.
On the morning of Feb. 25, 2022, I was told that a Wintersburg building was on fire. Task force leader Urashima later issued a statement: “The 112-year-old manse (parsonage) of the Wintersburg Japanese Mission has been lost. Within a few hours, Republic Services brought in a bulldozer demolishing and removing evidence needed for arson investigation and archaeological artifacts.” The Wintersburg Preservation Task Force is asking for an explanation for this occurrence. The 1910 Wintersburg Japanese mission also caught fire and had to be torn down to prevent the spread of the fire. Mary fought this and many other battles with purpose and grace.
We never did meet, although we did have great intentions. Over the years we traded quick emails that often concluded with, “We’ll have that meal.” But we never did. I will always remember Mary’s deep passion for the history of people and her dedication to the preservation of historic places.
I took a walk down China Alley and recalled all of Mary’s work and her legacy. I thought a lot about our shared work in historic preservation, which reminded me of the instigation of the National Historic Preservation Act. Recognizing the importance of old buildings to the public and to the country’s heritage, Congress enacted the National Historic Preservation Act in 1966. This act works to save historic buildings, explaining, “preservation of this irreplaceable heritage is in the public interest so that its vital legacy of cultural, educational, aesthetic, inspirational, economic, and energy benefits will be maintained and enriched for future generations of Americans.”
Historic Wintersburg. Hanford’s China Alley. Let’s continue the efforts to preserve, restore, and revitalize them. These places matter.
Though I never had the opportunity to have that meal with Mary, this week I’m sharing a home-style dish that I would have enjoyed sharing with her. This recipe often appeared on the dinner table during my childhood. Dotted with minced ginger and laced with fresh shiitake mushrooms and baby bok choy, this ginger beef recipe is delicious served with steamed rice or over pan-fried crisped noodles. Enjoy!