Those who know me well or have been to my home or helped me move to a new residence are well aware that I like to be surrounded by books. There is an Arabian proverb that says a book is “a garden in the pocket.” I couldn’t agree more. Like good friends, books give us joy and beauty, deepen and enrich our emotions, and prompt us to grow and change as they seem to grow and change as we ourselves mature as readers.
Around 15 years ago I read Jamie Ford’s historical novel, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.” Set in Seattle during World War II, the plot centers around the forced evacuation of Japanese Americans to internment camps. The story portrays the pain and distress of separation through the friendship of the Chinese American Henry and his Japanese American friend Keiko. Beautifully written, this book and some of its passages have stayed with me over the years. It made me think, and it made me feel. Lingering in my mind and feelings, it has been a good friend.
In February 2021, I received a Special Anniversary Edition of the book in the mail from Nancy Ahumada. In her accompanying letter, she wrote that my family and I had been part of her history since 1961, when she married a sailor born and raised on a ranch outside of Lemoore. Her mother-in-law’s “favorite thing was to go to town and get noodles.” Yes, they dined at my family’s Chinese Pagoda restaurant.
Noting that I write about my family and Hanford’s China Alley, Nancy wanted to share some of her memories and events of growing up in Seattle, where she frequented Japantown and Chinatown, attending many of the celebrations held in those cities within a city. In her mid-twenties, Nancy was invited to visit a speakeasy in Chinatown. She distinctly remembered walking up the stairs along the side of the building and the peek hole in the door. After gaining admittance, she was ushered into a large smoky room with a band playing. She was invited to join a table and sit beside a very handsome man. Unbeknownst to her, a bet had been made around the table as to how long it would take her to recognize Harry Belafonte. It took an hour.
I wrote Nancy a thank you note and kept the book along with her letter on a bookshelf near my desk. I had been perusing it a couple of weeks ago, rereading passages of the book and her kind letter, then last week I had the joy of one of those precious co-winky-dink moments Nancy appeared at my table where I was signing books after a China Alley presentation. She introduced herself, and we exchanged thoughts about books and shared Chinatown experiences in our lives. My old friend, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” had brought into my life a new friend, first in a letter and finally in person.
Another old friend has reappeared as well. I’ve known Dea Jensen since kindergarten. While we didn’t have regular contact after high school, we reconnected shortly after the Imperial Dynasty closed in 2006. I’m delighted she’s back in the neighborhood, at least until her next adventure beckons.
A set decorator, Dea has a refined eye for design and detail, and she does a nice kitchen dance too. A couple of weeks ago she dropped by and gave us some of her green sauce, which she described as “herbaceous goodness.” Boy howdy was it ever.
This sauce is more than a condiment. Besides dipping crudites and chips in it, the sauce is luscious spooned over roast chicken and seafood (delicious with shrimp and grilled fish tacos). I’m so happy Dea shared her recipe. Next time I make it, I’ll also try it as a salad dressing or a topping for baked potatoes and Dea says it’s great on sandwiches. Here’s to enduring friendships in life and on the page and to new friendships and new recipes.
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com