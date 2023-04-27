Those who know me well or have been to my home or helped me move to a new residence are well aware that I like to be surrounded by books. There is an Arabian proverb that says a book is “a garden in the pocket.” I couldn’t agree more. Like good friends, books give us joy and beauty, deepen and enrich our emotions, and prompt us to grow and change as they seem to grow and change as we ourselves mature as readers.

Around 15 years ago I read Jamie Ford’s historical novel, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.” Set in Seattle during World War II, the plot centers around the forced evacuation of Japanese Americans to internment camps. The story portrays the pain and distress of separation through the friendship of the Chinese American Henry and his Japanese American friend Keiko. Beautifully written, this book and some of its passages have stayed with me over the years. It made me think, and it made me feel. Lingering in my mind and feelings, it has been a good friend.

In February 2021, I received a Special Anniversary Edition of the book in the mail from Nancy Ahumada. In her accompanying letter, she wrote that my family and I had been part of her history since 1961, when she married a sailor born and raised on a ranch outside of Lemoore. Her mother-in-law’s “favorite thing was to go to town and get noodles.” Yes, they dined at my family’s Chinese Pagoda restaurant.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

