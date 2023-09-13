I think of the China Alley buildings that we are restoring as our Sleeping Beauties. They will be preserved and restored, a labor of love for sure, but it is true love. The buildings will awaken, renewed and vibrant, enlivening China Alley once again.

Now I have an update for you. In my last column, I wrote about the Sleeping Beauty that was home to the first and longest surviving herb company in the San Joaquin Valley, the L.T. Sue Herb Company. Dr. Lok Ting Sue founded his herb company in Hanford’s China Alley over one hundred years ago, and the herb shop remained open until the 1950s.

During the 1960s and 1970s my family purchased the remaining China Alley properties that sat vacant, including the L.T. Sue Herb Co. building, in hopes of saving them from bulldozers. In 2007, my family donated the Herb Co. building to the China Alley Preservation Society. While the Society was able to structurally stabilize the second-story portion of the building, there weren’t enough funds to reroof the building, so tarps were secured over the roof, repeatedly replaced over the years, along with buckets strategically placed when it rained. After last winter’s heavy rains, we knew the roof on the Herb Co. building had to be fixed or the building would be lost.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

