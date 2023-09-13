I think of the China Alley buildings that we are restoring as our Sleeping Beauties. They will be preserved and restored, a labor of love for sure, but it is true love. The buildings will awaken, renewed and vibrant, enlivening China Alley once again.
Now I have an update for you. In my last column, I wrote about the Sleeping Beauty that was home to the first and longest surviving herb company in the San Joaquin Valley, the L.T. Sue Herb Company. Dr. Lok Ting Sue founded his herb company in Hanford’s China Alley over one hundred years ago, and the herb shop remained open until the 1950s.
During the 1960s and 1970s my family purchased the remaining China Alley properties that sat vacant, including the L.T. Sue Herb Co. building, in hopes of saving them from bulldozers. In 2007, my family donated the Herb Co. building to the China Alley Preservation Society. While the Society was able to structurally stabilize the second-story portion of the building, there weren’t enough funds to reroof the building, so tarps were secured over the roof, repeatedly replaced over the years, along with buckets strategically placed when it rained. After last winter’s heavy rains, we knew the roof on the Herb Co. building had to be fixed or the building would be lost.
Then there was the weekend last month when the wildest storm blew in. Trees were blown down, crops flattened, and more rain was on the way. Steve and I rushed to the Alley and into the Herb Co. building. With heavy hearts we watched the rain pour over the herb cabinets and down the walls. I wrote that our contractor had been scheduled for the ceiling removal the following Monday, but we had no idea what would happening next, or even if the historical L.T. Sue Herb Company building would still be standing in the following days.
But our Sleeping Beauty’s spirit is stronger than I expected. She did not melt in the rain. She still stands. The herb cabinet frame disintegrated, but the drawers survived. As the drawers were removed, we discovered a few artifacts: several booklets and papers, one booklet related to Chinese school and the Chinese Association, another a collection of writings of a Chinese literati from the early 20th century who later became a key figure in the early Chinese Communist Party.
These items will be displayed in the Taoist Temple Museum when it is restored. Along with the books, there was a 1956 “Reader’s Digest” magazine. This is important because it is most likely from the last year the L.T. Sue Herb Company was open. Mom would be pleased with this find.
And so, our preservation and restoration on the L.T. Sue Herb Company building continues.
Oh, China Alley Sleeping Beauties, may you live forever. May you delight us all forever.
This week I’m sharing another delightful dim sum tidbit, stuffed bell peppers. Cooked filling side down, and served filling side up, these peppers are a tasty treat. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com