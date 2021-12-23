When I first began to sort through all the notebooks, files and keepsakes at my parents’ home, I made a rule for myself: No looking through photographs. I could take a quick glance, but no studying them until the day’s work was completed.
Last week I broke the rule. Mom had several binders labeled “China Alley Pictorial.” I took a couple of them out of the box, sat on the floor, and before I knew it, the day was over. While the photographs depict China Alley history, which I dearly love and which make me happy, I also found myself worrying about the Alley buildings, our Sleeping Beauties, in particular the L.T. Sue Herb Co. building located at #15 China Alley.
A brief recap of the building’s history follows.
At the turn of the 20th century, Sue Chung Kee, a prominent Chinatown businessman (his store was located where the Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge was) brought L.T. Sue (no relation) to Hanford to cure his ailing grandson, Laurence Sue.
Word of Dr. Sue’s success with the young boy spread, and Dr. Sue’s business flourished, eventually locating at #15 China Alley. Dr. Sue traveled to China four times during the time he lived Hanford. He never returned to the United States from his final trip in 1922, and he died in 1936.
While L.T. Sue was in China, and after his death, other herbalists ran the herb store. The bachelors who worked there lived in the three upstairs rooms. The last herbalist was Dr. Yip Woon, who died in 1958.
From then on the L.T. Sue Herb Company building has been empty. In the 1960s, it was among the buildings my family purchased in an effort to save China Alley buildings from bulldozers and then to recreate a vibrancy to complement their Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants.
Among the photographs that I studied last week were those of the interior of L.T. Sue Herb Co. building when it was first acquired. It was as though Dr. Yip Woon left one evening and never came back. There were volumes of old receipt books and dirty dishes in the sink. A wooden cabinet with drawers full of herbs lined the wall behind the pharmacist cage. Yip Woon’s son had created a dark room, and his equipment cluttered the basement.
In the 1980s, the China Alley Preservation Society started opening up the door of the herb store during the Moon Festival offer a glimpse of the interior to visitors. Many of its artifacts were exhibited in the Taoist Temple Museum. In 1996 my family donated the building to the China Alley Preservation Society.
However, the years hadn’t been kind to the herb store. Because of the assaults of weather, the passage of time, and neglect there had been much interior damage. The roof was sketchy. Well, in truth there really wasn’t one, allowing two things to do major damage. One was the seasonal rains, the other being the pigeons that made the building their home. We were constantly doing patch up jobs on the roof.
In 2008, the Preservation Society was able to raise sufficient funds to begin work on the L.T. Sue Herb Co. building. Before that work could commence, nine tons, — yes tons — of avian residue had to be removed. I can not begin to tell you how much damage bird poop causes. A giant beehive was also removed. The building is now structurally stabilized, and a roof has been put on the second story. The first story still needs a new roof. What we have there now is a “Bandaid” patch, and so I worried about the rains. We have buckets to collect the rain, but still, I was worried.
Since the May 12 alleged arson on the Taoist Temple, much of our time and energy has been going toward its conservation, another reason I worry about the Sleeping Beauties. I don’t want them to feel neglected.
This morning as I began to write this column, I received a text from Dennis Ham, a China Alley Preservation board member. It had been raining all night and all morning. Dennis let me know there was a new leak in the herb building. Steve rushed to the Alley to see if there was much damage. He returned with a grim look on his face. “It’s bad,” he said. “No artifacts were damaged, but the downstairs room is wet and soggy. We need a new roof.”
Ahhh, the constant challenges. We have been doing everything possible to raise funds to conserve the Temple and its artifacts, and now we need to add a roof for the herb building to the urgent list. But, as I mentioned in my last column, I am determined to finish out the final days of this year finding small moments of happiness, and now I will focus also on finding gratitude. I am happy and grateful the new leak did not cause any damage to our artifacts. I trust that next year will breathe new life and energy into China Alley, especially to our Sleeping Beauties. In the meantime, I will hold my focus on precious day-to-day moments and try not to worry about the herb building standing nearly naked to the elements.
My final thought about the herb building brought to my mind the following recipe where nakedness brings a happy moment and reason for gratitude. Naked shrimp and chive dumplings are made without the dumpling wrappers. These tasty bites maybe dipped in soy sauce, ponzu, or your favorite dipping sauce. They may also be served atop a bowl of slurpy rice noodles. However you choose to serve them, they cause no worry at all. Enjoy!
