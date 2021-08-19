In March 2020 we stepped out into the unknown. This year I stepped out into the year of blubbery. I’m giving it that name because when speaking of China Alley’s May 12 alleged arson, my brother said that night when he arrived in the Alley he had so many questions to ask me but that I was already “all blubbery.”
My year of blubbery began in early February when Mom was diagnosed with an inoperable malignant mass on her pancreas. Not only was the news difficult to digest, but the world was in in the height of the winter COVID surge, and we couldn’t be with her at the hospital. She had to receive the news alone. It was also the second time I had a loved one receive this type of cancer diagnosis.
Mom died five weeks later at home. Seven weeks after her death, the alleged arson at China Alley occurred. Five weeks after the fire, the daughter of my dearest friend passed away unexpectedly. Yes, my world has been blubbery.
The reason I am reiterating this time line, dear readers, is because I wanted to thank you. Your cards, emails and social media missives have meant the world to me. You’ve allowed me to mourn and lament all over the page, and that’s been cathartic. Thank you.
While I have carried on with my work of writing, gardening, and tending to our buildings in China Alley, often, too often, huge hollows of grief wash through me. I trust these will ease in time, and I know it is okay for me to say I’m not okay. It is the year of blubbery. It is the year of many of us understanding more fully that it is okay not to be okay. Bless all the wisdom that emerges from the Olympics, which this year gave us all a stronger and more complex sense of what courage and integrity demand of us all.
I’ll be sharing some China Alley news with you soon. For now, however, I am sharing a new dumpling recipe. The creative cooking mojo has begun to make regular appearances again. I made spinach dumpling wrappers, but use regular store bought ones if you’d like. I use ground pork in this recipe, but ground chicken may be substituted. Try to use a fattier ground chicken, such as from the thighs otherwise the dumplings will be on the dry side. Regular chives are a fine substitute for the garlic chives. Enjoy.
And thanks again for your understanding and support during the year of blubbery.
