After a forty-five year run, my family closed their Chinese Pagoda restaurant in 1982 for Chinese New Year and never reopened. Uncle Richard’s passion as a chef was for his gourmet dinners, and it had been decided that the best thing to do was to focus on their Imperial Dynasty restaurant.
During a Sunday dinner in the fall of 1992, Mom and Dad let me know that during a family business meeting earlier that day, there had been serious discussion about reopening the Chinese Pagoda. The building had stood empty for over a decade, and it was time to put it to use. At their next meeting, Uncle Richard was to propose a new and simplified Chinese Pagoda menu. Dad said Uncle Richard was enthusiastic and looking forward to dreaming up new dishes.
The following month, after another business meeting, Mom and Dad said that the new Chinese Pagoda menu would feature noodles, a simple and cost-effective approach. The Chinese Pagoda was going to be reinvented as the “Chinese Pagoda House of Noodles.”
It sounded like a wonderful and exciting new adventure to me. But it never happened. We never saw any of the noodle dishes Uncle Richard dreamed of, the Chinese Pagoda building remained dark, and the Imperial Dynasty carried on. I remember no explanation for the shadowing of the idea for my family to create a new noodle house, which had been the first and now long-ago kind of Wing family restaurant on China Alley.
So, the Chinese Pagoda House of Noodles became a faded memory. When my family closed the Imperial Dynasty in February 2006, it was a very emotional and painful time for me, and I spent months traveling down Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty memory lanes. I recalled the noodle house plans and asked my parents and Auntie Harriet if they remembered them as well. Only Mom recalled the discussions.
Last week, while perusing the boxes and boxes of paperwork, keepsakes, and memorabilia I inherited, I pulled out a couple of yellow legal pads, instantly recognizing Uncle Richard’s writing.
Lo and behold, in my hands was his menu plan for the Chinese Pagoda House of Noodles. As I flipped through the pages, written in English and Chinese, I was reminded of Uncle Richard’s short-lived Gourmet 21 restaurant that he opened in the mid 1960s. Located in Bakersfield, the restaurant’s six-page menu featured chicken, shrimp, lobster, beef tenderloin en brochette, and tournedos of beef, each prepared and served twenty-one different ways.
The Chinese Pagoda House of Noodles menu was not anywhere near that ambitious, but it did feature chicken, shrimp, beef, and pork with four different options for noodles. There were “soup noodles” with a broth made of Chinese black mushrooms, preserved turnip, jicama, and carrots. Next on the menu was “chow mein,” in which the noodles would be boiled first and then wok pan-fried. “Yee Mein” followed and the fresh noodles were boiled, deep fried, then steamed. “Lo Mein Salad” rounded out the menu. His notes suggested that the beef should be prime rib or lean pastrami, the chicken cooked in soy sauce, and the pork loin smoked.
One odd thing stood out to me. Uncle Richard had four ways to serve the noodles on his menu. Four. The number four is considered unlucky in Chinese culture because it sounds like the word for death. Chinese avoid the number four, though a double-four equals eight, which is a very good number. Perhaps Uncle Richard had been thinking of a double-four – four meats and four noodles.
If the Chinese Pagoda House of Noodles were happening today (and I laugh because years ago my dream was to open a noodle house and name it Oodles of Noodles), I would add a fifth option. Dumplings.
In honor of that idea, this week I’m sharing a shiitake mushroom and spinach dumpling recipe. Although the taste is not really the same, if you cannot find Chinese black vinegar, a young balsamic may be substituted. The dumplings may be folded into half moons, but here I use the “big hug” fold, because we can all use one. Enjoy!
