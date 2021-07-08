Before the May 12 fire, the upstairs of the Taoist Temple Museum was the dazzling centerpiece of China Alley. I can still hear the hush that came over visitors once they came up the stairway leading from an iron door next to the ground floor entrance to the building, as they reached the second.
They observed the beauty in the history of China Alley through the artifacts — the lamps alternately powered by candles, kerosene and electricity, the main altar and its stunning tapestry showing the “Three Brothers of the Peach Orchard,” the row of hand carved teakwood “Fou-shou-i” chairs inlaid with mother of pearl, and the set of the Eight Immortals, the legendary figures of Taoism who became immortal by following the Tao, “The Way.” The Eight Immortals figures are usually displayed in a group or individually, and in drawings or paintings they are depicted crossing the ocean in fragile boats or on a rustic bridge on their way to the Taoist paradise. On the second story of the Taoist Temple Museum, the Eight Immortals, carved from cherry wood, were displayed in individual glass cases.
In her book, “Things Chinese,” Rita Aero explains who the Eight Immortals are and what they signify.
“Chung Li-ch’uan was able to revive the souls of the dead with a magic fan. Chang Kuo-Lao traveled on a magical white horse, which he folded up and put away at night. Lu Tung-Pin was granted a magic sword as a reward for overcoming ten temptations (he couldn’t resist the sword, which was his eleventh temptation). He is the patron saint of barbers. Ts’ao Kuo-chiu always carried a pair of castanets on his person because he wanted to be prepared for any emergency. He is venerated by those is the theatrical profession. Li T’ieh-Kuai was on intimate terms with the spirit of Lao Tzu, who he used to visit in the celestial regions. One day Li returned to find his body missing, so he had to settle for the physical form of a dying beggar. The body came complete with a crutch, so Li had to limp through the rest of his existence. Han Hsiang-tzu was borne by his teacher to the Magic Peach Tree so he could taste the immortal peaches. He fell from the branches, and would have been killed had he not bitten one on the way down. Lan Ts’ai-ho is of uncertain sex, but may have been a woman who wandered about in tattered garments begging her way. She carries a basket, and is the patroness of all gardners. Ho Hsien-ku was a lady who lived near Guangzhou, and was revered for the long distances she went to procure dainty bamboo shoots for her ailing mother. Ho’s only food was mother-of-pearl, which gave her the desired immortality.”
Last month we met with a conservator from RLA Conservation of Art and Architecture. The California Preservation Foundation recommended this firm to us. I am still weak in the knees and very shaky each time I enter the devastation of the Museum’s second floor. Many artifacts are just gone, all that remains of them is smoky air and ash. The artifacts that endured the fire are damaged. We knew the conservator’s inspection would allow us to know what could be restored.
I was worried about the Eight Immortals, their glass display cases were covered in soot, some cracked. We couldn’t see through the glass. But apparently the Eight Immortals are truly immortal. They survived the fire, unscathed. These historical treasures will continue to be maintained for future generations.
I think I might have a couple of potentially immortal tomato plants as well. They have been producing fruit all year round. This week I’m sharing a recipe that went viral a couple of years ago. It is a delicious way to use up the abundance of cherry tomatoes from our crazy plants and the lush basil from the herb garden. Blessings upon precious artifacts that survive, plants that continue to thrive and produce, and recipes that stand the test of time.
