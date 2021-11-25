Boxes. Boxes nestled inside of other boxes. Boxes that smell of old paper and mildew, scents from the past that never fail to intrigue me. I find it an honor and a privilege to be able to touch their contents. One contained Chinese scrolls stacked to the brim, some clean and intact, others stained and crumbling. Another was home to dozens of yellowed newspapers and newspaper clippings. I carried that particular box to the table and began my afternoon.
Still spending my hours sorting through my parents’ decades of paperwork and keepsakes, stacking, and refilling, sometimes even shredding the nits and bits from the overflowing files and boxes, I carefully excavated the newspapers from the box. At the top of the stack was a wrinkled Fresno Bee newspaper with ragged edges. It was dated May 29, 1970. When I read the headline, I wished the paper had been stored more carefully. It stated: “Hanford’s China Alley Offers History, Cuisine.”
Woody Laughnan’s “Around Here” column featured Hanford’s China Alley and my family’s Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty restaurants, opening with, “A small sign at Green Street says simply, ‘China Alley.’ And an alley it is, but a most unusual one with a row of shops, which housed an early day Chinese laundry, noodle factory, herbalists, lottery room, chop suey house, general merchandise store, and even opium dens in the basement.”
Laughnan wrote about Great-grandfather founding a noodle house, which Grandfather took over, how it expanded into a restaurant that, when he died, “his children became the present owners.” I appreciated how throughout the article he emphasized that the restaurants were family-run businesses.
He also wrote extensively about the wine cellar and the food served out of both kitchens, sending me down the rabbit hole of reveries of my childhood through adult life in the restaurants. I had such strong sensory memories that seemed immediate in my experience of them. The aromas of the curry tomato noodles, the roast pork, the squab, the winter melon soup that emanated out of one kitchen; the tastes of the escargots, tournedos of beef Bordelaise, the rack of lamb, and broiled shrimp Chablis that were created out of the other.
My uncles Ernie and Richard were interviewed. Laughnan wrote of Uncle Ernie: “He is pleasant man who smiles frequently. He has an intense pride in his family’s background and in China Alley. Ernie would like to see the alley completely restored and a California State Historical Site with the temple, tong house, and early-day shops open to the public”
I stopped reading and thought of how wishes and dreams become a legacy, and then it becomes one’s truth.
My musing subsided, and I picked up the newspaper again.
Laughnan wrote that Uncle Richard was an outgoing person, who talked about cooking with great enthusiasm and gusto and that he liked to cook Chinese food best, “because I can relate myself to the ingredients and in cooking Chinese food you do not just throw it in the oven. Instead, you talk to the fire and listen to the fat tell what the dish is doing as it cooks.
“The first thing I had to learn was to boil rice. You do not throw rice in a pot and boil it. The fire. The simmering. Those are the important things.”
Talk to the fire. Listen to the fat.
The fire. The simmering. The important things.
Oh, China Alley. As visceral in sounds, aromas, tastes, and family spirit for me today as through my days past.
In either my first or second column, 10 years ago, that I shared a recipe for jook, a Chinese thick rice soup also known as congee. Some of you have recently asked for the recipe for it. Jook is the epitome of home style, comfort foods. Perfect for using up leftovers, perfect for cold weather days. A few weeks ago I served a roasted duck for dinner and froze the leftover carcass and drippings. This week I used the carcass as the base for my jook. Leftover carcasses, or even a ham bone make excellent jook.
The texture and consistency of jook is and individual taste thing. Dad preferred jook to be cooked just until the rice grains began to break apart, or “blossom like a flower,” which is the literal Chinese translation of the description. This is the consistency I like as well. Mom enjoyed her jook cooked down into a thick porridge, where there are no signs of individual rice grains.
After a day or two, the leftover jook has more of a “Mom style” texture, so I add a little more broth or water to my bowl. Thick or thin, feel free to adjust the amount of water or rice to suit your own preferences. Additional water may be added during the cooking process if it seems that the jook is getting too thick.
Top your bowl with the seasonings and condiments of your choice. In many Chinese restaurants the jook condiments tray is like a smorgasbord. For many years jook was a mainstay at Auntie Harriet’s holiday dinner. We took turns stirring the large pot that simmered over a low fire on her stove.
Enjoy!
