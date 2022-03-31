I was in junior high, or perhaps a bit younger, when Auntie Harriet gave me an afghan she had crocheted. She was going through a “yarn phase” during which she created afghans for all of us, her sixteen nieces and nephews. I don’t know how many others still have our blankets, but my “Auntie afghan” has been with me since she gave it to me, and it is currently folded at the foot of our bed. It continues, after decades, to bring me warmth and comfort in several ways.
Two years ago, during the early scary and difficult days of the pandemic lockdown, I decided I’d try my hand at crocheting an afghan. I thought that such an activity might help take my mind off the then current situation and bring some ease to my soul. I reasoned that if Auntie Harriet could easily whip out sixteen blankets, I could certainly make one. Mom had taught me the basics of knitting and crocheting many moons ago. They didn’t become creative hobbies for me, though I do remember as a young wife a dish rag knitting period.
In those early lockdown days, then, I ordered a huge crochet needle and the fattest yarn I could find, perfect tools for a beginner’s project. Things were going along just fine, until they weren’t. Long story short, my stitches were nice and even, but I alternatively, and quite unintentionally, dropped and added stitches, resulting in an afghan that was strangely more hourglass shaped than rectangular. Undeterred, I found more thick yarn, picked up my needle and began anew. It didn’t take long to see this blanket, too, was in trouble. I gave up.
All of this came back to mind the other night as we discussed the current appalling and brutal news of war, how other parts of the world are suffering as well, and how never-ending human struggles seem. Our continuing conversation focused on a recent United Nation’s study concluding that our global climate crisis is worse than imagined. Finally, we spoke of the new COVID variant arriving on our shores.
Stressful and challenging times. Again.
But I’m not, however, picking up any crochet needles. I obviously lack the gear for such crafts. But I can go into the kitchen, where I know I will find solace, where I will return to comfort and hope.
While current events might make it seem somehow inappropriate to write about food and recipes, we all need comfort right now. Whether it’s chicken fried steak and gravy, lasagna, or jook, we need food that gives our souls a great big hug. Like my Auntie afghan gives me.
Long, slow cooking usually produces rich, complex flavors. This week I’m sharing one of my favorite comfort foods, a lovely braised dish. In an older column I shared a recipe for bison osso buco. Here’s another version in which venison is used, though lamb, pork, or veal shanks may be substituted. The citrusy notes add a nice zing of flavor. Enjoy!