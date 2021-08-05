Among the boxes and piles of her papers I have been shuffling and sorting, I discovered Mom had saved a Hanford Sentinel “Letter to the Editor” dated March 23, 1983, and submitted by Frances Anderson. Anderson’s father, Harry Woodgates, came to Hanford via England in 1892, and purchased a farm located south of Armona. Woodgates employed a work crew from Armona’s Chinatown. In her letter to the editor, Anderson wrote of her childhood memories as well as a few of the many tales her father shared with her.

The letter brought to mind a column I wrote in 2015, in which I journeled the field trip Steve and I had taken to Armona. We had arrived at the area of Armona where Chinatown once was, just south of the Grangeville Cemetery on what is now 14th Avenue. We drove down alley-like streets named “Shanghai,” “Canton,” and ‘Lotus.”

Armona was once the hub of a large Chinese community, with Valley roots older than those of Hanford’s Chinatown rivaling Hanford Chinatown’s population because of the sizable number of Chinese laborers who worked the fields around the small town. In the 1920s the Chinese settlement was more developed than the town of Armona itself.

In her letter, Anderson commented about the Chinese temple that had once been part of the Armona Chinese settlement and wondered what had happened to it.

The Armona temple had been filled with beautiful artifacts. Although it was not as large as Hanford’s Taoist Temple, the building served the Chinese community that spoke a different dialect than that of the Sam Yup Association, the members of which built Hanford’s temple.

In 1924, part of Armona’s Chinatown burned, the fire stopping just before reaching the temple. A later fire took its fuller toll on the Chinese community, as most of the buildings were constructed primarily from wood. The temple was razed in the late 1950s. Armona’s Chinatown no longer exists; it was destroyed by fire and by the grind of time.

I decided I wanted to take another look at my column about our field trip to Armona’s Chinatown to brush up on other historical facts. When I read what I had written in the last paragraph I began to weep.

“When we returned to China Alley my head was filled with the whispers, murmurs, and shouts of our own Chinatown past. I let the thoughts and feelings wash through me and settle. At first I was a little anxious, realizing how easily pieces of history can be lost.”

My tears turned into heaving sobs, my grief from the Taoist Temple’s May 12, arson is still so raw and present. I had been holding in tears all day, tears released by the keen sense of older losses piling onto present ones.

Earlier in the day, I had gone into the Temple, making my way through scorched wood and broken glass, to retrieve a few items, the smell of smoke still in the air. That same afternoon, I almost lost it when Steve and I were making a few minor adjustments to the China Alley Preservation Society’s exhibit in the Carnegie Museum of Kings County. It was difficult to view the before and after fire photographs. Invaluable pieces of history damaged or wholly lost.

As my sobbing eased and tears dried, I stepped away from my desk and went out to the garden, where I knew the earth would ground me. As I picked tomatoes and herbs, I thought about the temple’s restoration and conservation of the remaining artifacts. It will take time, and yes, lots of money, but it will happen. Because, oh beloved China Alley, you will live forever.

From the garden, I made my way to the kitchen, the scents of basil and tomatoes just picked accompanying me. During the summer, when the garden’s bounty includes a variety of tomatoes and herbs, I like to make the classic Southern tomato pie. Melissa Clark has a “gooey, cheese, slightly messy-looking version. It’s a tad more work than the original, but worth it because it’s truly delicious. I added a hint of Dijon mustard on the pie shell bottom. Enjoy!