Last week I was reminded of a column I wrote a few years ago: “More than kisses, letters mingle souls.” British metaphysical poet John Donne (1572-1631) famously penned these words at the beginning of “To Sir Henry Wotton.”
Aside from dealing with the aftermath of the Taoist Temple Museum’s heartbreaking fire, I am also clearing out my parents’ home, my childhood home. Neither of these chores have made me happy; however, I have come across a plethora of treasures, among them, boxes and boxes of cards and letters that were written over the decades to my parents. I honestly believe Mom kept every card and letter she received throughout most of her life. Thank you letters, birthday cards, love letters, Christmas cards, correspondence from girlhood friends and former neighbors. She remained in contact with one high school friend from the time they graduated until her friend passed away last year.
Little by little I’ve taken the time to read a small portion of all of the saved correspondence. The very first card was a perfect example of the woo-woo co-winky-dinks that frequent my life. It was a card from Steve’s sister, Susan, thanking my parents for a memorial donation they had made honoring their mother. Steve and Susan’s losses, then, and Steve and my losses, now, resonated and echoed in my mind and heart, as did the sense of gratitude we all feel for support during times of grief. The second card I selected to read was, of course, written by Steve.
I found a letter Mrs. George Marshall sent to Uncle Richard, who had served as an aide to General George Marshall and as the Marshalls’ personal chef. Even after he was discharged, Uncle Richard and Mrs. Marshall traded letters.
In the same file, quite mysteriously, there was a letter dated March 11, 1946, from Chi-Chung Chang, a Chinese general, to General Patrick J. Hurley, who served as the United States Ambassador to China in 1945.
Dad kept a box of correspondence from his peers who served in the Office of Strategic Service with him. It appears he kept in contact with a few of them for years.
My sweetest find was the thick packet of letters held together with several rubber bands – the love letters Dad sent to Mom while he was attending the University of Southern California. Dad had graduated before Mom attended the USC. Putting together a loose timeline, I realized, on then, that they had done “the dance” for a long time.
Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about these letters. Kisses that mingled souls. It’s made me a tad melancholy, but the depth and reach of their love for each other also lifted my spirits.
We don’t regularly exchange letters anymore. We dash off emails and texts, but there’s no penmanship on crisp paper. I suspect letter writing is a lost art because the process is time consuming and composing a letter requires concentration throughout the process. Easier and quicker in our fast-paced times, we have lightning speed alternatives with email and text, complete with spellcheck, not to mention social media. Future generations won’t have hand-written history to discover and read, boxes of letters that bring their parents to life even when they are gone.
I am fortunate to have a friend who frequently sends me a quick note via snail mail on cards she collages. I am thinking as I write this, that perhaps it is time for me to return the favor and write Lesley a card or letter. As Charles Eliot said about letters, they are a “servant of parted friends.”
This week I’m sharing one of my favorite recipes from the classic “Moosewood Cookbook,” a zucchini crust pizza. It’s a great way to use up the zucchini that it taking over the garden, including those great big ones that got away. I usually mix up the types of grey, yellow, and zucchini squashes. The important thing is to make sure the squash is well drained. I let the grated squash sit for a bit and then I wring it out in a dishtowel. I also eliminate 1 egg, and I usually double the recipe and bake it in a rimmed sheet pan. I wanted share a recipe with this particular column a recipe from this particular cookbook because the author, Mollie Katzen, illustrated and “hand-lettered” the book.
