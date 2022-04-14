In September 2016 I wrote about the northwest corner of Seventh and Green Streets (across from the Tea Room). The corner seemed to be calling to me then, wanting its stories to be told. At the time the information I had on hand was sketchy, but as the years rolled forward, through finding old newspaper articles, notes, and remembering details Mom and Dad told me, I have gained a bit more insight, some nits and bits for the archives.
Six buildings once lined the west side of Green Street, one of which was home to a Ying Qun club. On Aug. 31, 1948, the Hanford Sentinel reported a newly-established Ying Qun club had celebrated its opening. Located at 204 N. Green Street, the club’s membership consisted of local Chinese in this area. This Hanford organization was affiliated with the state Ying Qun clubs, which had a total membership of one thousand.
The buildings lining the west side of Green Street also included a couple of gambling houses, a pool hall, a rooming house, and a restaurant on the corner, Canton Tea Garden. I had always thought the restaurant was named Tom Fat’s, but that was the proprietor’s name. Established in 1916, the Canton Tea Garden served Chinese food, but the eatery also included a counter where beer and sandwiches were served.
On Sunday, April 24, 1949, a huge fire destroyed all six buildings. Then-Fire Chief Ernest Filippi said the marquee of the Victory Theater on the opposite side of Seventh Street was damaged. Seven windows in State Market were cracked by the intense heat, and windows in the Royal Café and Howard Drug Store were also damaged. Filippi sustained second and third degree burns on his shoulder, right arm, and both hands.
The blaze was discovered by Tom Fat and apparently started from an automatic hot water heater in the rear of the Ying Qun Club. By time the fire department reached the vicinity, the buildings were already burning fiercely and spreading rapidly. Filippi stated the fire would have undoubtedly spread across the opposite side of the street had it not been for all of the volunteer help. Sadly, the buildings on the opposite side of Seventh Street were destroyed on June 25, 2020 by a devasting fire started by transients.
The following day Fat returned to the corner where firemen had stood guard throughout the night, checking the hot spots. The fire had not recurred, and Fat was allowed to enter what was left of his building. The place was a mess and the basement was filled with water, but he wanted to see if anything was salvageable.
After some time passed, Fat came out of the basement carrying a large suitcase. He opened the suitcase and inside, although soggy – but not singed – was his fortune in paper money. Apparently, Fat did not have any faith in the American banking system and decided the safest “bank” was a suitcase in his basement.
After the fire, Fat relocated the Canton Tea Garden in the old Almond Blossom restaurant (where the Tea Room is currently located). We’ve had a few patrons in the Tea Room mention to us that they remember eating in the building “when it was Tom Fat’s.” The Canton Tea Garden restaurant closed in 1954.
Researching the details on this fire wasn’t easy for me. It was a constant reminder of how frighteningly near we came to losing the Taoist Temple Museum in the alleged arson on the evening of May 12, 2021 — possibly the other buildings in China Alley as well. Members of the China Alley Preservation Society continue to deal with the aftermath of the fire on a near daily basis, and it is never far from my mind. Insurance. Conservation. Renovation. And the list goes on and on. I didn’t really want more “fire” on my plate. However, I do realize the 1949 fire on Seventh and Green Streets is part of our history, and its details should be recorded, just as the Temple Museum fire is a current chapter in the history, the living story of the Alley, of Hanford’s Chinese American lives and heritage.
I am still searching for more information on the Ying Qun clubs, and I would love to find photographs and a menu from the Canton Tea Garden restaurant.
On a brighter note, this week I am sharing a recipe for one of my favorite soups. In the mirepoix (onions, carrots, and celery), sometimes I substitute daikon radish for the celery. This is a very vibrant and lemony soup. Enjoy!