As I write this column there are three large plastic bins next to my desk labeled “Hanford Chinese Community Reunion.” I spent the good part of the morning perusing through them. I’ve written previously about the Hanford Chinese Community Reunion, an event initiated in 1968 when several of the Hanford Chinese decided to get together. They had grown up in Hanford’s Chinatown, attended Chinese school together and played and even worked in businesses located on China Alley.
This was the year Jimmie Dunn had moved into a new home in Fresno, and he welcomed the opportunity to host the party. Two members of Hanford’s Chinese community, Dr. William F. Lee and Larry Sue, were turning 60 that year and a birthday celebration became part of the gathering. To help out with names for the invitations, my mother pulled out her Christmas card list. The open house/birthday celebration was enjoyed by all, especially in reconnecting with old friends and remembering bygone days. The reunion was such a success that the community members decided to have another on the following year and the year after that in different venues.
It was then decided to hold the reunion every other year, and it has been held accordingly in Hanford on Memorial Day weekend. Hundreds of former Chinese Hanfordites returned year after year to attend the reunion and to revisit China Alley.
Although I enjoyed going to the reunions when I was a child, the day was often long. Too much sitting around listening to grownups reminiscing about China Alley — not how I wanted to spend my Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t until I was in my twenties that I “got it,” that the “elder” community’s stories were my history, a part of me that courses through my veins.
Our last reunion was in 2014. With a few others helping her, Mom always chaired the event, which took a lot of effort and time to organize. By 2014, she was ready to retire the reunion, plus the elder generation was petering out, the number of attendees having grown smaller over the years. No one in my generation opted to carry on the reunion. As much as I had grown to cherish them, I felt I had too much on my plate to chair the demanding event.
But I have Mom’s plastic bins, and I think there are still two more waiting for me. They are filled with lists of names and addresses, copies of invitations, and an abundance of photographs. What’s bothering me is that so many faces in the photographs are familiar, but I can’t remember their names and am running out of people to ask. Most of the elders are gone. There really isn’t anyone left to answer any of the questions I have about China Alley.
Looking back, I wished we had captured more stories and old truths over the decades. My parents’ generation may have been privy to parts of others’ stories, but except for Mom’s notes, rarely was anything written down, leaving missing pieces to many puzzles. George Lau’s story is a fine example.
During the reunion lunches, a microphone was passed around the room and attendees introduced themselves and frequently added a tidbit or two of their memories. When George Lau’s turn came, he often told us about his service during World War II and that he had been a prisoner of war. After his unit arrived at the POW camp, one of the first things George did was to write “Hanford, California” on a scrap of material that he pinned on the back of his clothing. A few days later while walking around the camp, George heard someone call out, “Hanford!” Telling this story to us, George smiled broadly, looked around the room and said, “And do you know who was calling to me?” He pointed to another attendee, George Lung, and said, “It was Georgie!” Two men from Hanford’s China Alley, serving in separate units, had ended up in the same POW camp.
But I don’t know where the camp was located or where they served. Maybe he told us the first time he told his story, I remember only that no matter how many times I heard him tell his story, I was each time nearly speechless afterwards, his words about the bitter cold and intense hunger they suffered ringing in my ears.
Finishing this piece, it occurs to me that now I have become a China Alley “elder.” Perhaps my generation, those of us who have roots in the Alley, could start up the reunion again. Missing pieces of stories could perhaps be found; new stories of China Alley might be told. Something to think about.
This week I’m sharing a recipe for a shiitake and tofu stew. It’s a homestyle, comfort food dish that most likely bubbled away on the stoves in many of the homes that surrounded China Alley and in the homes of those who attended Hanford’s Chinese Community Reunion. Enjoy!