From the China Alley Preservation Society’s very first Moon Festival to the last Festival celebrated forty years later, in 2019, the Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo Chinese Student Association’s Lion Dance Team has participated in our celebrations, performing their intricate Lion Dance.

Lions play an important role in Chinese culture, symbolizing power, wisdom and superiority. Lion dancing originated during the Tang dynasty (618-906 AD). This dance is presented on special occasions, such as Chinese New Year and other traditional and cultural festivals,

Lion dances are accompanied by the music of vigorous beating drums, cymbals, and gongs that are synchronized to the lion dance movements. The lion dance performance is said to bring luck and to dispel evil spirits.

Several years ago, the Lion Dancers retired two of their lion costumes and generously donated them to the Preservation Society. We proudly displayed our lions in the alcove on the bottom floor of the Temple Museum, where they watched over the Museum’s gift shop.

During the Temple’s heartbreaking fire on May 12, the ceiling above the lions began to singe as the blaze continued to grow on the second floor. It was then as though the true spirit of the Chinese lion had vitalized our lions as they worked furiously to drive the evil fire away from rear of the bottom floor. Three exhibit rooms were saved. Although they need much conservation because of the smoke, the rooms honoring the restaurants, the herbalists, and the gambling rooms that once dotted China Alley remain whole and intact.

Our lions were not so lucky. They are badly damaged, most likely beyond repair. But I will always remember these mighty lions, how in their fullness they strutted and floated up and down China Alley, fiery in their own right, protective even then as they brought blessings to the Temple and entertained us all. I am haunted by the fierceness of their joy then, the fierceness of their loss now.

In an early column I wrote that in many Chinese household kitchens, a pile of tangerine peels may be found drying on the kitchen counter. Used as a seasoning ingredient, the dried peels add a special depth of flavor to many recipes. I use dried tangerine peel in soups, stews and braised dishes, its essence suffuses the entire dish.

This week I’m sharing a braised chicken wing recipe that calls for a piece of dried tangerine peel. If you don’t have any dried peel, it’s still a tasty recipe without it. Should you wish to make your own dried peel, it is easy to do. Wash and dry the fruit. Carefully peel the skin off the fruit. With a sharp knife, remove any thick or stringy pieces of pith. Dry the peel in a warm place until it is hard. This usually takes a few days and up to a week. Store in an airtight jar and the peels will keep indefinitely.