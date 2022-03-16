Marcus Garvey wrote: “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots.” His words have haunted me since I received some distressing news a few weeks ago.
My Nov. 4, 2014 my column, “Celebrating Kindred Spirits,” was one of hope for community success, for connections, and positive engagement. I wrote:
“There is a woman I haven’t met but with whom I hope to share a celebratory meal in the near future, even if it is only in my mind’s eye.” I had been reading The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s magazine, “Preservation” and discovered a kindred spirit. Someone who loves historic places and recognizes the historic sites that have shaped the American identity. Someone who works to save and protect them.
In the mid-1980s in Huntington Beach, Mary Adams Urashima was drawn toward a small roadside building. Its cornerstone read: “Japanese Presbyterian Church 1934.” Two decades later the church was sold. When she heard that the church and the remaining buildings faced the possibility of demolition by the property owner, Urashima began research on the site’s history.
She discovered the story of Japanese immigrants who settled in what was once the agricultural community of Wintersburg Village. In 1957, Wintersburg Village was annexed into Huntington Beach. The five-acre property includes the 1912 home of Charles and Yukiko Furuta, the Wintersburg Presbyterian Mission (circa 1909-1910) and its buildings, among which are a bar (circa 1908-1912), the clergy member home (circa 1910), and the Wintersburg Japanese Presbyterian Church (circa 1934).
The structures represent the history of early Japanese immigrant life in the West – from pioneer settlement and the 1913 California Alien Land Law, which denied Asian Americans the right to purchase land, through World War II and beyond. The U.S. National Parks Service and the National Trust for Historic Preservation noted that all of the structures are potentially eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
Hanford’s Taoist Temple received that designation in 1972. China Alley was listed as one of the National Trust for Historic Preservations 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in 2011. Winterburg’s Village was on that list in 2014 and was designated a National Treasure in 2015. Preserve Orange County named Historic Wintersburg one of Orange County’s Most Endangered Places in 2017.
I wrote another column about Wintersburg in 2018 after I received notification that Republic Services, Inc. (the waste management company that owns the Historic Wintersburg property) had made a deal to sell that property to Public Storage for the development of a self-storage site. I wept as I read this news. But the Historic Wintersburg Preservation Task Force persevered and the buildings remained.
On the morning of Feb. 25, 2022 I was told that a Wintersburg building was on fire. Task force leader Urashima later issued a statement: “The 112-year-old manse (parsonage) of the Wintersburg Japanese Mission has been lost. Within a few hours, Republic Services brought in a bulldozer demolishing and removing evidence needed for arson investigation and archaeological artifacts.” The Wintersburg Preservation Task Force is asking for an explanation for this occurrence.
The 1910 Wintersburg Japanese mission also caught fire and had to be torn down to prevent the spread of the fire.
A week after I received the first bad Wintersburg news, I woke to the news that the Bow On Tong Joss House building located in Fresno’s Chinatown was destroyed by fire. More than one hundred years old, the building was one of the oldest in Fresno.
The news of these fires is heartbreaking. It almost sent me back to the abyss of grief I went through when our historic Taoist Temple Museum was set on fire. Reading about Wintersburg and the Bow On Tong Joss House, my mind returned to the night I watched the Temple burn, smoke and fire pouring out the windows and doors, the reek of ashes in my nose for days. Fortunately our building survived, but many artifacts did not. I glanced at the calendar and noticed that the date this column will be published is the same date the alleged arsonist has her preliminary hearing scheduled.
My mind returns to Garvey’s quote, and I think about historic buildings and neighborhoods that still stand, how their stories and histories are people’s roots. Maybe if we try to learn about their roots, to preserve them, and plan for their future, we might live in a kinder, gentler world.
Now that I am in a kinder, gentler mood, allow me to share a recipe that I thought of while reflecting on my own roots. According to Ancestry.com, seventy-six percent of “me” is from Southern China, and within the remaining twenty-four, there is five percent that’s Irish. After St. Patrick’s Day, some of you may have some extra corned beef in your fridge. I hope you enjoy this fun and tasty recipe that pays homage to some of my roots!