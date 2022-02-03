Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Lunar New Year of the Tiger!
Previous Chinese almanacs told us the Year of the Rat (2020) was about survival, the Year of the Ox (2021) was about anchoring ourselves in a new reality. Those particular prophecies seemed to have held true in many ways. The Year of the Tiger will supposedly be about making big changes, and that finding enthusiasm again for ourselves and others. Generosity will be at an all-time high. Well, here’s to the New Year!
One of the many things I’d like to see change in China Alley’s history this year is public correction of the date the Taoist Temple was constructed. For decades, in print and on the Internet, an 1893 construction date has been given. About ten years ago or so, Mom and I were studying an old photograph of the Temple. We noticed that the building directly west of the Temple didn’t exist in the picture. With the absence of the building, the Sue Chung Kee Mercantile building, the 1893 date no longer made sense.
As I have written before, Sue Chung Kee was a prominent China Alley merchant whose general merchandise business was located in the two-story building to the west of the Temple. Mom and I studied the photographs of the Sue Chung Kee’s exterior. The photographs show that the signage above the doorway of his store boasted that the business had been established in 1886. The published and publicly accepted 1893 Temple date is and has been incorrect. (An aside for the record: the Sue Chung Kee building eventually housed the Imperial Dynasty cocktail lounge.)
In our further studies, Mom and I searched for Sanborn maps that could give us a better idea of the Taoist Temple’s accurate date of construction. It was, however, not until 2018, that through her research Corri Jimenez, architectural historian/historic preservation consultant, was able to confirm an 1882 date for the building of the Temple.
I would also like to learn more about the Sing Wah Company, whose store is also pictured in the 1880s photograph of the Temple. There is very little information available on this business, which operated at #14 China Alley, to the east of the Taoist Temple. It’d be nice to know Sing Wah’s history, as well as On Sang’s, the herb store that came after Sing Wah. Some believe On Sang Herb Company predated L.T. Sue Herb Company, but L.T. Sue advertised his business as the “first and oldest herb company in Hanford.”
Each fact we discover in pursuit of knowing such accurate details as significant dates for the Temple and herb companies become a stitch in the historical fabric of China Alley. There are still many more stitches as the colors they bring to the story to be revealed. I am looking forward to the journey.
And yes, my renewed energy for this journey is a confirmation for me that the deep hollow pain of sadness and grief from the past year is slowly beginning to dissipate. Time is part of this, as are loving family and friends, but another essential element for me has been the loyalty and support of my readers.
I received, for example, an email from one who said it was to “encourage you to follow your very own dreams. Build the city with the great wall. Keep your traditions and restore your museum. I know there are others just like me who treasure the memories of the work of your ancestors.” I can’t find adequate words in all of the thesauruses and dictionaries I own to express my gratitude to the writer and to you all.
Thank you, dear readers. I wish all of you a healthy, happy New Year.
This week I’m sharing a celebratory noodle dish. Longevity noodles, also known as Long Life noodles, are an important part of the celebration of special occasions, whether it’s a lunar New Year’s banquet, or special birthday. Served at the end of the meal, longevity noodles are a simple, but tasty dish. Most often the noodles are served with Chinese garlic chives and mushrooms. In addition to longevity, dining on long noodles also promises prosperity and good luck. Enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.