Gregarious. Kind. Inquisitive. Great sense of humor. Generous. Vibrant. Adventurous. Literate. Gracious. A pure delight. My brother, Damon, tells me that there’s a relevant Japanese word, “genki,” which has a lot of meanings, such as healthy, happy, full of life or energy.
I am trying to come up with a few appropriate words to describe Auntie Harriet. Many of you were fortunate to know her, not just in the Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants, but also in her full life outside the family business. It is, however, proven difficult to come up with those few words to describe Harriet Wing to those who did not have the opportunity to know her. But I’ll try.
In short, she was a good egg.
In the 1990s I started recording interviews with my family about their lives in Hanford’s China Alley. I recently discovered a long-forgotten microcassette recorder and transcriptions of those interviews, and a few columns ago I shared snippets of my parents’ interviews. I am keeping an eye out for the transcript of the interview with Uncle Richard. I know it will be a thick file as I spent two or three days with him.
But I just came across Auntie Harriet’s file this morning and spent some time lost in my many memories of her and how full she made her life. In this particular interview, I asked Auntie Harriet to talk about her childhood, and I’d like to share a few a few snippets with you.
From Harriet Wing:
“My childhood in Chinatown, well, I know we were poor, very poor. Only we didn’t know it because everyone else was too.
“We sure had our share of pranks. In Chinese school the teacher rang a bell when school started. One day Lillie Lee Lew and I decided it would be a good idea to hide the school bell. The teacher couldn’t find it. Later, when the bell was found, we were questioned, but we said that we didn’t do it. We pointed to another boy and he was blamed. Later I felt so bad, I still do.
“I remember JoMac and Thomas Chan, your grandmother and your grandfather. They started English classes in Chinatown, none of the adults spoke English. Classes were held at the Mission, it was a building in the Imperial Dynasty parking lot. Your grandmother was such a graceful person, so tall and willowy and soft spoken. She recited and demonstrated Shakespeare (Auntie stands and begins to recite), ‘The quality of mercy is not strained. It dropeth as the gentle rain from Heaven upon the earth below.’ (Auntie raised her arm and slowly fluttered it back down.) When I studied Shakespeare in high school, I wanted to stand up and recite it just like she did. Everybody loved her, she had so much compassion for us.
“My mother could read, which was unusual because most females in China were not given the opportunity for education. She had a bookcase with stacks and stacks of books and papers. All the ladies in Chinatown came and visited, and she read them stories and newspaper articles. That’s how I heard Chinese folklore fairy tales for the first time.
“My father never raised his hand to us, he might raise his voice, but my mother was the disciplinarian. She was the one who spanked us whenever we did something bad. Most women never wandered around the Alley, except to do business or to visit the Temple. Mother felt it wasn’t respectable for a woman to be out in the open especially in an area with gambling and the prostitutes. So every time Mother came to punish me, I ran over to the Alley, and stood by a gambling room and yelled to Mother, ‘Nyah, nyah, you can’t come and get me!’
“But I have to tell you about your father’s bear suit. (Auntie stops and laughs for a few moments.) Mother took us back to our village in China in 1937, she thought we were becoming to Westernized. We were to stay for one year. It was my job to make sure Freddy had some warm clothes to wear during the harsh winter. We went to the tailor, and I picked out the thickest material available. When the suit was finished, we went to pick it up. Your father tried on the suit, when he came out of the dressing room, he could hardly move, the material was so thick. Freddy was so mad at me. But I couldn’t stop laughing. I thought he looked like a little bear.”
Auntie Harriet. She was a good egg. And she was also all those other things I wrote at the beginning of the column, as well as having an effervescent quality impossible to name. Yep, she was a good egg.
Even though it has nothing to do with eggs, the dish I’m sharing this week is good. Not good in the ways Auntie Harriet was, but good in kitchen and eating ways. It’s a very easy ramen salad recipe. A friend sent it to me, noting that she especially enjoyed this recipe from Chrissy Teigen’s recipe book, “Cravings.” I added some ground ginger, Chinese Five-Spice powder, and sesame oil to round it out with the flavors we like. Ramen noodles that are baked, not fried, may be used, as well as the ramen packages with low sodium seasonings. Enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.