I’ve always been rather fascinated with gravestones. Maybe it’s the historian in me. Gravestones can tell us about history; they may tell us a family’s story. So, it was no surprise to me when the title of a recent column in The Guardian caught my eye, I had to read further. I had to read fulsomely, “I Bake Recipes I find on Gravestones.”
The column’s writer, Rosie Grant, started her hobby during the pandemic lockdown. Like others, she tried her hand at baking and obtained a TikTok account. Studying to be an archivist, Grant had also begun an internship at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, DC, one of the oldest cemeteries in the United States.
Grant’s interest in cemeteries became more than just work. During the lockdown, her local cemetery was one of the few places she could go to for a daily walk. It was during those walks where she discovered how gravestones are great storehouses of history. Through her research she also learned that some people had their favorite recipes engraved on their gravestones. She decided to combine her three lockdown hobbies by baking the gravestone recipes she found and sharing her results on TikTok.
Intrigued, I did a quick Internet search. I was surprised to find many gravestones with recipes on them. While some people take their secrets and secret recipes to their graves, others share their favorite recipes with the world. One such woman apparently made wonderful cookies and received many requests for her recipe. She always responded, “You’ll get my cookie recipe over my dead body.” When she died, her family had the coveted recipe etched on the back of her tombstone.
After I exhausted my search of gravestone recipes and jotted down which ones I might want to try to make, I sat and thought about the special dishes that might have been engraved on the gravestones of some of my loved ones. Should the Imperial Dynasty’s escargots recipe have been on Uncle Richard’s? Curry tomato chow mein on Grandfather’s? Perhaps Auntie Emma’s might have had her delicious steamed dumplings, (gok jai) etched on the back of her grave stone.
On the other hand, it would very expensive to engrave a detailed recipe on a gravestone as one has to pay by the letter and there is only so much room on the average-sized stone. Perhaps the gravestone favorite and special family recipes should be simpler fare and methods such as steaming rice, preparing tea, or boiling noodles. Short, but still special.
I’m not sure if I would like to have a recipe on my gravestone, or if I did, I’m not sure which one it would be. I trust I have much more time to ponder on this. In the interim I have a pocketful of new “gravestone recipes” to try, and I’ll let you know the results when I make them.
This week I’m sharing an easy recipe for one of my favorite dishes, pan-seared duck breasts. I have other duck breast recipes that have accompanying sauces, but here, the only seasoning is salt, and that’s all it needs. A whisper of Chinese Five-Spice Powder may be added, perhaps a small squeeze of fresh orange juice at the end. Either way, you get crispy skin and succulent meat. Sometimes simplicity is best, making this recipe gravestone worthy. Enjoy!