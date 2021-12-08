My dance with the boxes in my parents’ home that are stuffed with of papers, mementos, and vestiges of my clan, continues. Since this is also the house in which I grew up and where, as an adult, I lived there in between other chapters of my life, many of these boxes belong to me.
One thing that has become apparent as I sort through my personal keepsakes is that I’ve been writing about China Alley and my family’s histories for decades. I found a term paper for a high school English class titled, “The History of Hanford’s China Alley,” and another version in the form of a college essay. In 1993 I started recording interviews with my parents about their lives in China Alley. I know this precisely because I discovered a long-forgotten microcassette recorder and transcriptions of those interviews. I haven’t yet found the recorded tapes, but I surely hope I do. I would love to hear their voices speaking to me once again.
At the close of this year, which has been truly strange and extremely heartbreaking, it is my goal to spend these final weeks savoring the simple happiness in small everyday things. Snippets of Mom and Dad’s interviews gave me the opportunity for just that, and I’d like to share them with you. Maybe they’ll lighten the load in your heart as well.
From Dad (Frederick Chow Wing):
“My mother was the strong one. My father was quiet, contemplative, non violent. He talked to us in a very philosophical manner.
“When I was a small boy, it was during the prohibition. Mother, not only raised her own ducks, pigs, and chickens, she made her own tofu and noodles, grew her own vegetables. But she also had her own distillery. She made her own rice wine and alcohol. I was always terrified authorities would discover Mother’s distillery.
“In the restaurant, I used to have to stand on an empty coke crate to be able to reach the sink to wash the bean sprouts. I was too young to use a knife, so my job was to reach into the burlap bag full of onions and hand an onion to my brother Richard. Richard, old enough to use a knife, would peel the onion.
“My older brothers Woodrow and Ernest were living in Visalia, helping our cousin run his restaurant. On the weekends, I would ride over to Visalia with Gong Sic, he sold freshly roasted pork to all of the local Chinese restaurants. On the weekends he would deliver to Visalia and I went with him. Woodrow told me, ‘Bring all your school papers with you and let me see them. For every “A,” you can have a piece of Wrigley’s chewing gum or a Life Saver.
“I was always so happy to gather my whole week’s work of school papers because I knew I would come back home with a whole bag full of gum and candy.
Woodrow was the closet brother I had. He died too young.”
From Mom (Camille Chan Wing):
“My parent taught the Chinese students to speak English. They held classes in a building known as The Mission, which is now where the Imperial Dynasty parking lot is located.
“We went to The Mission about once a week. When my mother was still alive, I can remember in the late afternoon, one of my parents brought me into the house to be cleaned up. We lived on a ranch nine miles away from town, and I was always dusty and dirty from playing outside. Once my face was washed and I was in clean clothes, we left the ranch and headed to Chinatown.
“My parents taught the adults English because the children went to school and had learned English. My mother and father taught together, my mother spoke English and my father translated into Chinese.
During the Christmas holiday season, my mother put together a Christmas program with the children. They had a routine with nursery rhymes. There was one little boy doing “Jack be Nimble, Jack be Quick, Jack jump over the candlestick.” The boy had to pretend there was a candle and he had to “jump” over he candle. He was having such a hard time coordinating his jump with the line.
“After I married your Dad, I used to get the giggles watching your grandmother watching television with her lady friends. I remember she watched ‘I Love Lucy’ with them. I stood in the room giggling because none of them spoke English so they couldn’t understand the dialogue, but they would watch and explain to each other in Chinese what the antics of Lucy and Ethel were all about.”
I’m still smiling about this last snippet as I type this column, and in the spirit of finding the joy in everyday things, this week I am sharing another back-pocket recipe that comes in handy during these this often too busy and not simple enough time of year.
This particular recipe caught my eye because of the crisped pepperoni. Chopped pepperoni crisps up just like bacon. On occasion in the Tea Room, we served a crisped pepperoni Panini we enjoy, and using the pepperoni in a pasta dish sounded tasty. It’s recommended to taste the pepperoni before adding the optional red pepper flakes, depending on the brand of sausage, you might not need the extra spice. If you don’t have pepperoni on hand, any type of salami or sausage will work. I threw in some spinach along with the basil and parsley. Lemon and herbs really brighten this dish. Enjoy!
