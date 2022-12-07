IMG_0192.jpg

Recently, I wrote columns about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown, and how they created the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps. As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but family, work, school, and China Alley. The Newtons, a devout Christian couple, introduced them to a completely different world.

Four years prior to the formation of the girls’ drill team and the boy’s drum and bugle corps, the Newtons started a Sunday school program for Chinese children, in a vacant building on Visalia Street where now there remains the old Imperial Dynasty parking lot. I am struck now, considering this, about bridges within and in and out of China Alley. Where the Imperial Dynasty came to offer fare that evolved from rich cooking traditions of the East and the West, a gourmet restaurant that grew from a simple noodle house. Where the Newtons established their gospel mission within the local heart of Chinese culture, traditions, and beliefs. Where the tat-tat-tat of drums of different times and origins have carried on the wind.

At the time of my previous columns, I had been sorting through Mom’s boxes of paperwork. I found a few sheets of paper clipped together and folded in quarters to fit into a metal recipe box. I unfolded the papers and found I was reading Mom’s handwritten notes from interviews with Auntie Harriet, Auntie Emma, and Irene Dunn Ching taken on Aug. 22, 1991, in which the Newtons and The Mission were discussed.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

