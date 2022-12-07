Recently, I wrote columns about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown, and how they created the Chinese girls’ drill team and the boys’ drum and bugle corps. As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but family, work, school, and China Alley. The Newtons, a devout Christian couple, introduced them to a completely different world.
Four years prior to the formation of the girls’ drill team and the boy’s drum and bugle corps, the Newtons started a Sunday school program for Chinese children, in a vacant building on Visalia Street where now there remains the old Imperial Dynasty parking lot. I am struck now, considering this, about bridges within and in and out of China Alley. Where the Imperial Dynasty came to offer fare that evolved from rich cooking traditions of the East and the West, a gourmet restaurant that grew from a simple noodle house. Where the Newtons established their gospel mission within the local heart of Chinese culture, traditions, and beliefs. Where the tat-tat-tat of drums of different times and origins have carried on the wind.
At the time of my previous columns, I had been sorting through Mom’s boxes of paperwork. I found a few sheets of paper clipped together and folded in quarters to fit into a metal recipe box. I unfolded the papers and found I was reading Mom’s handwritten notes from interviews with Auntie Harriet, Auntie Emma, and Irene Dunn Ching taken on Aug. 22, 1991, in which the Newtons and The Mission were discussed.
In one column I wrote, “On occasion, a Mrs. Dutra (her full name isn’t written and it isn’t clear specifically how she was involved with the Newtons and The Mission) took her small Sunday school class to visit her country home off Grangeville Boulevard.”
The following day after that particular column was published, I received an email from Teresa Dutra Evangelo. She wrote: “Your article yesterday mentioned a Mrs. Dutra that helped the Newtons with the classes. As the attached Dutra history will show, Mrs. Theresa Dutra was married to my great-grandfather’s brother, Mike Dutra. The house was on the north east corner of 13th & Grangeville and then moved across 13th Ave to the north west corner where it still stands.”
I also learned from the attached “Dutra Family History,” that Theresa Dutra was “a little lady whose floor lamps were lowered to accommodate her short statue, and who drove a distinctive electric automobile for many years.”
According to her death certificate, she was born Feb. 28, 1866 and was 88 years of age when she died on Nov. 25, 1954 of complications resulting from a fall that fractured her hip.
I was absolutely delighted to receive this email as I had been hoping someone would fill in the missing details, even more pleased that the Dutra family had kept their records, and recorded their family stories for future generations and for our community history. I thought about those of us who share deep roots in this area and how sometimes those roots crisscross and create bridges that result in a kinship of family history, even when our ancestors came from opposite parts of the world. And that thought gave me comfort.
The cooler weather also means a kind of comfort. It is the time when cozy and comforting foods come out of my kitchen. This week I’m sharing a recipe for a lentil and vegetable stew with sausage. This delicious recipe is like a great big hug. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com