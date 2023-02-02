July 10, 1983. I remember the events of that day on occasion, mostly when I look at a particular photograph that hangs in our hallway. It was taken during the time when it felt like everyone and everything in my China Alley life would last forever.

I hadn’t thought in depth about that day until recently when Kathleen Krouser stopped by a book signing at the Hanford Library. She handed me an envelope and a piece of paper that, when I looked at it, transported me back to that summer day.

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce had organized a Centennial Celebration reception honoring my family’s one hundred years in the restaurant business. Kathleen’s mother, Mom, and countless other volunteers worked to put on the event. Kathleen had found the invitation to the event and a copy of the speech U.S. Representative Charles “Chip” Pashayan gave and entered into Congressional record, both of which now are in my archives. Thank you, Kathleen.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

