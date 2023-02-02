July 10, 1983. I remember the events of that day on occasion, mostly when I look at a particular photograph that hangs in our hallway. It was taken during the time when it felt like everyone and everything in my China Alley life would last forever.
I hadn’t thought in depth about that day until recently when Kathleen Krouser stopped by a book signing at the Hanford Library. She handed me an envelope and a piece of paper that, when I looked at it, transported me back to that summer day.
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce had organized a Centennial Celebration reception honoring my family’s one hundred years in the restaurant business. Kathleen’s mother, Mom, and countless other volunteers worked to put on the event. Kathleen had found the invitation to the event and a copy of the speech U.S. Representative Charles “Chip” Pashayan gave and entered into Congressional record, both of which now are in my archives. Thank you, Kathleen.
The afternoon event, which my family dubbed “The Wing Ding,” was held in the Civic Center Park, with over five hundred people in attendance, including other law makers. State Senator Rose Ann Vuich read a letter of commendation from Governor George Deukmejian, an aide from Senator Walter Stiern’s office read a resolution of praise, and Assemblyman Jim Costa also read a resolution. Hanford mayor Brent Madill read a resolution as did Doyle Davis, chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors.
I don’t remember the specifics of their speeches or what Uncle Richard said in his, but I do remember that there was a common thread, family unity. I recall sitting up on the makeshift stage feeling the wonder and awe of it all and a sense of gratitude for the strong sense of community and for being part of a tribe that worked together for over a century. Family unity.
Because most of my tribe had gathered for the celebration, we decided it would be an ideal time to take a family portrait. We gathered in the Imperial Dynasty’s upstairs ladies’ restroom and set up the camera. It might sound strange to take a family photograph in a bathroom, but some of you will remember that second only to the Imperial Dynasty wine cellar, the ladies’ restroom, located in the former Sue Chung Kee living quarters, became a popular destination during tours of the restaurant. Uncle Richard’s design for the restroom came from a dream. In his dream he saw two pagodas, each hiding a toilet. Half of the room was carpeted, the other half floored with artificial turf to look like grass.
The 1983 Wing Ding family portrait is the photograph that hangs in our hallway. I am beaming in the picture, my tribe at home in our China Alley life, all as it should be, as if everyone and everything would last forever.
But things have changed, and our tribe has suffered many losses. For the past several years, however, Steve and I have enjoyed my brother, Damon, being back in Hanford and our being able to share time, space, and meals with him, feeling the thread of family unity. During this time, Damon has ordered different types of meats and cuts of meat for my culinary explorations and for special meals shared. We’ve had bison, venison, and rabbit dinners and I have shared those recipes.
Last week Damon presented me with a package of duck tenders. Located beneath the duck breast, duck tenders are the most delicate part of the duck. They are best cooked quickly over high heat so that they don’t overcook. Cooked to a medium rare, they are tender and succulent. Here, I am sharing a recipe for duck tenders and broccoli with mushrooms. This stir-fry also works well with chicken or beef. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com