To find inspiration for dinner, I sorted through a stack of old menus from my family’s Imperial Dynasty and Chinese Pagoda restaurants. Even though the restaurants were under the same roof, menu items were not shared. Spring rolls and pork “po-lo” pineapple stayed in the Chinese Pagoda and the rack of lamb and tournedos of beef remained in the Imperial Dynasty. Toward the end of the Chinese Pagoda years, escargots from the Imperial Dynasty kitchen did cross the hallway to be served in the Chinese Pagoda dining rooms.
In addition to the escargots exception, there was served out of both kitchens, egg fu yung in curry tomato sauce. The Imperial Dynasty served soup, salad and fu yung as small courses before the entrée. The Chinese Pagoda served their “fluffy omelette patties of eggs, meats, and vegetables” as an entrée served after a small plate of wonton in sweet and sour sauce and wintermelon soup. Chicken fu yung, shrimp fu yung, and roast pork fu yung were also offered a la carte and served with a brown sauce.
Typically found in old school Chinese restaurants, egg fu yung is literally translated as “hibiscus egg.” No one can pinpoint the exact origin of fu yung. Some say it originated in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, inspired by “fu rong,” a Cantonese banquet dish of custardy eggs mixed with upscale ingredients, such as crab. Others point to “fu yung egg slices,” a Shanghainese dish of fluffy egg whites and chopped ham. Whatever its origins, by the early 1900s, the typical egg fu yung was an egg omelette shot through with diverse fillings such as water chestnuts, bean sprouts, shrimp, roast pork and served with a rich brown sauce.
I decided egg fu yung was on our menu for tomorrow and sat down to catch up on a couple of episodes of "The Bear," a television show I’m kind of hooked on. It’s about a young chef from the fine dining world who comes home to Chicago to run his family’s restaurant after the suicide of his older brother, who left behind debts, a rundown kitchen, and beat up staff. Yes, there’s drama, loud fights, and a dysfunctional family, but there is also their kitchen dance, and the choreography is impeccable.
In the episode I watched recently, there was a cooking scene that captivated me. Viewers were able to see each step of the process, rather than in-between shots and the resulting dish. The character, Chef Sydney, was making a French omelette. For presentation, a French omelette is rolled into a cylindrical shape before serving. It wasn’t just Chef Sydney’s technique that caught my attention, but some of the ingredients.
First the eggs were cracked into a strainer and whisked through to get an extremely smooth texture and then cooked in butter. Then a line of soft, creamy Boursin cheese was piped down the middle before rolling up the omelette. The finished omelette was rubbed with butter, creating a delicious looking sheen. The omelette was then garnished with chopped chives and, get this, sour cream and onion potato chips!
When the scene was over, I looked at Steve and said, “I am so making that tomorrow.” And I did. And it was delicious.
So, this week I am sharing The Bear’s Omelette. Creamy cheese! Potato chips! Eggs! Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com