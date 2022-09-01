There were unexpected coincidences that, like so many things that happen in China Alley, bordered on the mystical. But I’m getting ahead of myself.
I suppose it began on May 12, 2021. Steve and I were being filmed with Hanford native Tyler Henry for his Netflix series, "Life After Death," in which he uses his gift of communicating with the other side to bring comfort to his clients. In this episode, Tyler returned to his home town, his roots, where it all began. Since he was 16, Tyler frequented our Tea Room and often conducted readings at his table. He wanted to film there, and at one point asked me if there had been a fire in China Alley. There had been fires — though none during my lifetime and none that seemed relevant, so I sort of shrugged it off.
But that very night, an alleged arsonist set the historic Taoist Temple Museum on fire. Although the building is structurally stable, the fire caused severe heat and smoke damage to the Temple room and its artifacts on the second floor, some artifacts are gone, lost forever. The following morning, we were contacted by Tyler Henry’s team who had heard about the fire on the news. Remembering Tyler’s question about a fire, they wanted to return to the Alley and film the damaged temple to include it in the show.
A few weeks ago, I was contacted by a woman who had recently watched Tyler Henry’s Hanford episode. She had some porcelain figures and other art work that belonged to her parents and wanted to donate them to the China Alley Preservation Society. Not knowing who to contact, she did some searching on the internet, found a column that I wrote on the Temple’s teakwood Eight Immortals figures surviving the fire, and sent me an email.
After several email exchanges, arrangements were made for a pickup date. Steve and I took a short road trip, and that is where the cowinkydinks began to become fun.
We entered her parents’ home, and it became obvious that she and I were going through similar phases of our lives — cleaning out our childhood homes, the houses our parents built in which to raise their families. I noted their home had pocket doors in the kitchen, just like ours. I shared that I had found my baby teeth and baby shoes. She said she’d found her bib and glass baby bottles.
As the artifacts were placed in the car, she mentioned that she rewatched the Tyler Henry episode, and felt it was a quirky fluke to find that it was me in the show, and that she found me in a roundabout way. I’m glad she did.
The following day I received a text message from her. She was at her doctor’s office, waiting for an appointment. A television was on, and The Tamron Hall Show was airing. Tyler Henry was her guest. He spoke of the Temple fire, and my face appeared on the screen. “That,” she wrote, “was a sign. A very good sign.”
I like to think so too. Phoenix-like, friendship from fire, after thoughts from forethoughts.
It seemed like a good idea to celebrate all the coincidences, signs, and happenstance with one of my favorite dim sum morsels, Pearl Balls. As Federico Fellini noted, “All art (cooking, I am sure included!) is autobiographical; the pearl is the oyster’s autobiography."
Also known as porcupine balls or snow balls, these meatballs are rolled in soaked rice, steamed, then dipped in sauce and devoured. Because my family is a rice eating clan, we often like to break up the cooked meatballs over steamed rice, then drizzle the sauce over it. Here, I use half pork, half chicken, but they may be made with all ground pork or all ground chicken. If using chicken, I recommend using ground dark meat.
For those of you wondering about the current status of the Taoist Temple Museum, the China Alley Preservation Society is currently in the process of reconstruction and conservation of the artifacts. For more information and photos, please go to chinaalley.com.
Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com