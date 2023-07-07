A couple of weeks ago Steve and I were discussing China Alley life during the years between 1937-1938. At that time, Chinese herbalist Dr. Y. T. Sue purchased the Temple/Joss house building located on the southeast corner of Green Street and China Alley, the building where the Tea Room is now located. Y.T. Sue razed the original building and constructed the one now standing. During those years my family decided to expand their noodle house, Mee Jan Low, and created the Chinese Pagoda by remodeling a building that was formerly a rooming house on the northeast corner of Green Street and China Alley, directly across China Alley from the building Y. T. Sue was constructing.
We marveled over the vivacity and excitement that must have spread through Chinatown as two major corners of the Alley were being recreated. There would be new businesses, more hustle and bustle. The neighborhood might have been filled with jubilation. If life in China Alley was a musical, its inhabitants might have sung a line from Hamilton, “Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.”
But apparently that isn’t how everyone felt. Yesterday I was perusing some of Mom’s paperwork and came across an article from the Hanford Sentinel, dated April 7, 1938. The article stated, “Modernization of Hanford’s Chinatown, now underway in the reconstruction of two of its principle buildings, marks a break in the history of that Oriental area that reaches back nearly sixty years, giving it the distinction of being the only oriental district in the state where the original locations and buildings still remain.
“While no data is available, and those instrumental in the early formation of Chinatown have long since gone to their reward, it is safe to say that the first settlement of that quarter was almost contemporary with the laying out of the Hanford townsite in 1877. Giving a leeway of one year from that time, would yield the Chinatown district an existence of sixty years. At that time, of course, there were no buildings between the Oriental site and the present business district of the city, and Chinatown itself was but a small cluster of wooden shacks which housed but a few inhabitants.
“With the advent of the fruit industry, the population of Chinatown rapidly increased, until its population over a twenty-year period reached a maximum of perhaps one thousand.
“In common with Oriental quarters everywhere, the local Chinatown for many years carried that mystery and atmosphere characteristic of all Oriental districts. Some will remember the elaborate celebrations of the Chinese New Year season when a solid week was given over by the inhabitants as a respite from toil in enjoyment of Chinese entertainment.
“The recent dismantling of the ancient Joss house and the remodeling of another business building will mark the passing of that Oriental atmosphere, and the mysteries and ceremonies that made Hanford’s Chinatown a place of interest for more than half a century.”
Well, we know the reconstruction of the two buildings did not cause Chinatown’s demise. Y.T. Sue built a two-story building which housed Valley Mart and a restaurant, Almond Blossom, on the ground floor and another restaurant, Cherry Blossom, on the second floor. My family’s Chinese Pagoda restaurant lived over 40 years, and because of that restaurant the Imperial Dynasty was born, and boy howdy, did we have a good ride.
Yet, today, we have much work to do in the Alley. In the summer of 2019 Steve and I purchased the Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty buildings as well as the Tea Room building from my family. Our goal, our life’s work, is to revitalize China Alley. We started off by having an absolutely beautiful celebration in the Alley in honor of Naomi Tagawa’s 100th birthday in February 2020. One month later we were in COVID-19 lockdown. Plans sort of went sideways. Then Mom died. Then our Taoist Temple Museum was heavy damaged by arson. A year later my mother-in-law died. There were many bleak days. Way too many.
But as more calendar pages have turned, I’m beginning to feel a bit more sparkle. I’m finding secure footing once again as I walk down the Alley, paying homage to my ancestors, paying homage to the buildings, our Sleeping Beauties, and looking forward to their future. I find myself singing, “Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.”
Oh, China Alley. May you live forever.
This week I’m sharing a recipe that made me feel lucky when I discovered it. I love portobello mushrooms and in this recipe the mushrooms, spread with a garlicky, lemony hummus, become meaty and juicy in the oven. The chickpeas sprinkled on top are become chewy-crispy as they roast. Perfect deliciousness. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com