hanford gourmet

Stuffed portobellos with lemony hummus and crispy chickpeas is shown.

 Contributed

A couple of weeks ago Steve and I were discussing China Alley life during the years between 1937-1938. At that time, Chinese herbalist Dr. Y. T. Sue purchased the Temple/Joss house building located on the southeast corner of Green Street and China Alley, the building where the Tea Room is now located. Y.T. Sue razed the original building and constructed the one now standing. During those years my family decided to expand their noodle house, Mee Jan Low, and created the Chinese Pagoda by remodeling a building that was formerly a rooming house on the northeast corner of Green Street and China Alley, directly across China Alley from the building Y. T. Sue was constructing.

We marveled over the vivacity and excitement that must have spread through Chinatown as two major corners of the Alley were being recreated. There would be new businesses, more hustle and bustle. The neighborhood might have been filled with jubilation. If life in China Alley was a musical, its inhabitants might have sung a line from Hamilton, “Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.”

But apparently that isn’t how everyone felt. Yesterday I was perusing some of Mom’s paperwork and came across an article from the Hanford Sentinel, dated April 7, 1938. The article stated, “Modernization of Hanford’s Chinatown, now underway in the reconstruction of two of its principle buildings, marks a break in the history of that Oriental area that reaches back nearly sixty years, giving it the distinction of being the only oriental district in the state where the original locations and buildings still remain.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

Recommended for you