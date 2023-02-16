soup main

Finding bits of information, further hints, and clues often leaves me hoping I can find some answers among the many pieces of paper of I’ve saved from Mom’s boxes.

As I have written previously, in 1938 my grandmother, Chan Shee Wing felt that her children were becoming too Westernized. She made arrangements for six of her seven children, ranging in age from 11 to 23, to travel with her to visit our family village in China to study Chinese language and culture. Uncle Woodrow remained in Hanford with my grandfather to assist in opening the Chinese Pagoda. My Grandmother planned for them to stay in China for a year, but their stay was shortened as the Japanese invasion pushed farther south. Fortunately, they were able obtain passage on one of the last ships returning to the United States.          

A few mornings ago, I was rooting around Mom’s papers and found an envelope that contained two pieces of paper, Grandmother’s and Auntie Emma’s ticket information for the return trip. I’m not sure if they are receipts or ticket stubs, but they are stamp dated March 4, 1938, and the typewriting says that Grandmother and Auntie Emma were booked in “Open Third Class” on the President Coolidge

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

