Finding bits of information, further hints, and clues often leaves me hoping I can find some answers among the many pieces of paper of I’ve saved from Mom’s boxes.
As I have written previously, in 1938 my grandmother, Chan Shee Wing felt that her children were becoming too Westernized. She made arrangements for six of her seven children, ranging in age from 11 to 23, to travel with her to visit our family village in China to study Chinese language and culture. Uncle Woodrow remained in Hanford with my grandfather to assist in opening the Chinese Pagoda. My Grandmother planned for them to stay in China for a year, but their stay was shortened as the Japanese invasion pushed farther south. Fortunately, they were able obtain passage on one of the last ships returning to the United States.
A few mornings ago, I was rooting around Mom’s papers and found an envelope that contained two pieces of paper, Grandmother’s and Auntie Emma’s ticket information for the return trip. I’m not sure if they are receipts or ticket stubs, but they are stamp dated March 4, 1938, and the typewriting says that Grandmother and Auntie Emma were booked in “Open Third Class” on the President Coolidge
Curious, I wanted to know about the President Coolidge. A steamer ship, President Coolidge, was owned by the Dollar Steamship Company (commonly known as “Dollar Line”). During World War I, the company ordered the construction of $30 million in ships and in 1923 purchased seven “502 President Type” liners, pioneering round-the-world trips initiated when the President Harrison departed on January 5, 1924. The liners were all named after U.S. presidents, a tradition that continued until Dollar Shipping’s end.
The President Coolidge was launched on Feb. 21, 1931 after being christened when Mrs. Calvin C. Coolidge broke a bottle of water from a brook on the Coolidge farm in Vermont on her bow.
But now I have questions. Where are the others’ receipt/stubs? When did my family depart from California, and when did they arrive in China? I always thought they were there for a longer period. Perhaps they left in 1937? I do know Dad wondered why his mother wanted them to go to China when there was a war raging there, and Auntie Harriet had commented on how frightening it was when war planes flew over the family village and they had to hide. Since there’s no one left to ask, I can only hope somewhere in Mom’s boxes, I will find some answers.
Mom also had boxes of old Chinese Pagoda and Imperial Dynasty menus, along with Uncle Richard’s “Gourmet Dinner” hand written bills of fare. After I carefully put away the President Coolidge papers, I opened up a box of menus and fell down a rabbit hole for a couple of hours. When I came up for air, I was ready to go into the kitchen and chop something, anything. I just wanted to cook.
Thinking of the French onion soup that was on the Imperial Dynasty’s regular rotation, I decided I needed to chop some onions.
In her book, “Dinner in French,” cookbook author and New York Times writer, Melissa Clark, compares the French gratineed onion soup topped with croutons and melted Gruyere cheese with our tradition of tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches for dunking. Her recipe combines the best of both of those dishes, where the soup is chock full of caramelized onions and the cheese is layered along with more caramelized onions onto bread and toasted into sandwiches, perfect for dipping into the intoxicating broth. Cooking this didn’t find missing puzzle pieces, but it thoroughly relieved rabbit hole fatigue. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com