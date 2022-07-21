Sara Moulton’s zucchini cakes.

I was going through one of Mom’s boxes of binders and folders that was labeled “Herbalists on China Alley.” While I was flipping through one of the binders, a loose sheet of paper fell to the floor.

I picked it up and read: “Gong Ting Doe was another immigrant who landed in Mexico and was told he had arrived in California. Knowing nothing about the geography of California and speaking no English, he started walking. By the time he reached a melon ranch he was severely dehydrated. Chinese laborers at the ranch broke apart watermelons and covered him from head to toe to revive him. Recovered, he continued on his journey and finally reached Hanford. He later went to San Francisco and became a well-known herbalist.”

I remembered knowing of this herbalist before and that I briefly mentioned him in an early column. I knew exactly where I could find the paperwork in which I first read about Gong Ting Doe.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

