I was going through one of Mom’s boxes of binders and folders that was labeled “Herbalists on China Alley.” While I was flipping through one of the binders, a loose sheet of paper fell to the floor.
I picked it up and read: “Gong Ting Doe was another immigrant who landed in Mexico and was told he had arrived in California. Knowing nothing about the geography of California and speaking no English, he started walking. By the time he reached a melon ranch he was severely dehydrated. Chinese laborers at the ranch broke apart watermelons and covered him from head to toe to revive him. Recovered, he continued on his journey and finally reached Hanford. He later went to San Francisco and became a well-known herbalist.”
I remembered knowing of this herbalist before and that I briefly mentioned him in an early column. I knew exactly where I could find the paperwork in which I first read about Gong Ting Doe.
Mom kept the transcripts from interviews of Van Lowe, Howard P. Chow, Uncle Richard, and Uncle Ernie that were taken on Sept. 11 – 12, 1970. The original tapes and copies of the transcripts conducted by Frank Chin and Nathan Lee, and transcribed by Kathleen Chin were placed in the Combined Asian American Resource Project’s Oral History Collection in the Bancroft Library at the University of California at Berkeley.
Along with numerous other binders of paper artifacts, newspaper articles, and photographs that Mom put together, the binder containing her copies of the transcripts had been kept among her belongings in the Taoist Temple Museum office. Although they still smell smoky, all of Mom’s precious and irreplaceable binders survived the alleged arson that took place in May of 2021. And yes, I’ll have that treasured material digitized.
I located the box I had labeled “Oral Histories” and pulled out the black binder. After turning a few pages, I found what I was looking for on page 58, the transcript of tape two, side one.
My uncles, Richard and Ernie, were being interviewed by Frank Chin. There was discussion of how some of the Chinese entered the United States while there was the Chinese Exclusion Act, a federal law that was established in 1882 prohibiting all immigration of Chinese laborers. It was the first significant law restricting immigration into the United States Following is the excerpt where Gong Ting Doe was mentioned. In her transcription, Kathleen Chin captured the cadence and intonations of my uncles’ voices, and in rereading it, I felt as though I was sitting between the two of them.
Ernie: “Here’s another story. All these people going to take Chinese to America, not knowing there’s an Exclusion Act. So, they land on the coast of Mexico and said this is America. Go.”
Chin: “And they worked their way up.”
Richard: “By that time Mexico also had a policy that they exclude all the Chinese there. So, the Chinese had no place to go, they escaped from the border. Came over to California illegally.”
Chin: “And your grandfather helped them or your father helped them?”
Richard: “Don’t say we helped them out!”
Ernie: “They came here. The Chinese were hungry. What could you, what’re you gonna do with them? You gonna turn ‘em over to the police? Or you gonna feed them? We feel sorry for these people. They were gypped in the first place. They thought they’d come over here and they walked.”
Richard: “Gim, remember that? Gim Lum?”
Ernie: “Yeah, Go Lum. Yeah, one that was our own cousin. All that he remembered was, Go to Hanford! Go to Hanford! The only word he recognized. So, he walked from Mexicali right through the dust valley, all Tulare. And some good farmers gave him water, and he continued walking from Mexicali. Go to Hanford.
“One of the famous doctors, Gong Ting Doe, he came over the same way. But when he came over, he had heat stroke. He was so hot coming over in the desert. Found a watermelon ranch. The Chinese, they broke up all these watermelons and they just covered him with it. And save him.
Watermelon, it’s unbelievable! Cut watermelon.”
During our current triple digit summer temperatures, covering myself with cut watermelon is a tempting (although sticky) idea. We have watermelon in the garden, though not enough for a watermelon bath.
Other vegetables are being very generous to us. In terms of generosity, zucchini seems on top of the list every summer, and this year is no exception. Accordingly, I’m sharing a recipe for Sara Moulton’s zucchini cakes. These savory pancakes make for a light and summery dish. They’re also great to use up the zucchini that hides and when you do find it, it’s huge. Just scoop out the seeds before processing. Enjoy!
