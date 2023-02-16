The Artichoke Festival has announced the first two chefs to participate in the 2023 Artichoke Festival’s popular Chef Demos.
Chef Brandon Miller from Paella LLC will be opening Chef Demos at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11 at the Artichoke Festival. He will offer recipe inspiration, tips and tricks for cooking artichokes, as well as samples and small bites to enjoy.
In addition, Kevin Fisher from Sea Root at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa will return to the stage on at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
More chefs will be named as they are confirmed by festival organizers.
Chef Brandon is a mobile paella caterer who typically cooks for groups of 10 or more, outside on patios or in backyards, at parties where there are often other diversions — at clients’ requests, he’ll arrange live guitar music, waiters and bartenders, even flamenco dancers. He travels all over Northern California doing family gatherings, weddings, birthdays, office parties, and more.
Originating in Valencia, paella is one of Spain’s best-known dishes, a hearty combination of meat, seafood, and/or vegetables on a base of saffron-tinted rice. It’s food meant to serve a crowd, and indeed, meant to be prepared outdoors.
Chef Fisher’s love for food began in his childhood home where his mother would make delicious meals. His father worked in the produce industry, which made him a picky eater, but not in the traditional way. His desire for excellent quality in food and his natural love for cooking gave him many opportunities in his career.
Fisher began working at Hullabaloo restaurant in Salinas with his brother in 2001, and from there his career took off. For the last 12 years he has planted his roots at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa’s Sea Root restaurant, where he found his passion working in an expo kitchen.
“I love that I have instant gratification of watching the plate land and seeing the reactions,” he says. When he isn’t preparing what he hopes to be a lasting impression with the restaurant’s guests, he loves all things car-related, going camping, and enjoying the outdoors.
California’s artichoke history began in 1922 when the first artichoke shoots were planted in Castroville. Today, more than nine decades later, nearly 100 percent of America’s fresh artichoke supply is grown in California and nearly two-thirds is grown in the small town of Castroville.