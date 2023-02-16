ArtichokeFestival2022-09872.jpg
The Artichoke Festival has announced the first two chefs to participate in the 2023 Artichoke Festival’s popular Chef Demos.

Chef Brandon Miller from Paella LLC will be opening Chef Demos at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11 at the Artichoke Festival. He will offer recipe inspiration, tips and tricks for cooking artichokes, as well as samples and small bites to enjoy.

In addition, Kevin Fisher from Sea Root at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa will return to the stage on at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

