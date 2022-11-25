A dozen or so years ago, I arrived home and found Mom sitting at the dining table, old calendars and appointment books strewn about. She was writing furiously on a yellow legal pad. I asked what she was working on. She responded that she wanted to have the chronological order of how Hanford’s Historic District and Historic Resource Commission came into existence. It was important to her to have it on paper so that piece of Hanford history would be available in the present and for the future.
“You know, it all started with the courthouse,” was her last comment before, brow furrowed, she returned to etching words across the page before her.
My mind floated back to my teenage years and the “courthouse year,” the year when the County determined that its quarters in the old County courthouse (built circa 1896) were too small and antiquated. Plans were made to move to a new location, and the old courthouse, known for its unique architectural style, was destined to be torn down. Immediately after this was announced, citizens rallied and a “Save the Courthouse” committee was born.
As I wrote in a column several years ago, I attended the first meeting with Mom. That evening Dan Humason was appointed chairman. He spoke eloquently and passionately about the cause. Listening to him I had my epiphany. Gears shifted in my mind lighting a new perspective, and I realized our town, especially our downtown, was special.
I was a teenager with mercurial moods, most of which made me feel I couldn’t wait to leave Hanford and not look back. But as Dan spoke, I listened and began to see the beauty of many of our downtown buildings. He spoke of Hanford’s history and the importance of preserving it and the places that reflect it — those certain buildings that were the warp and woof of the irreplaceable historic fabric of downtown Hanford. I remember reflecting on the beauty of the rooflines of certain downtown buildings.
After Mom died I found her notes and the timeline she created and packed it in a box. Last week I kept thinking about her timeline project but wasn’t sure exactly where I stored it. It started to bother me. I wanted to read it again. I went into the “room of many boxes,” took a deep breath and muttered, “Okay, Mom. Help me out.” Of course in the first box I pulled out, the time line was right on top of the stack of files. Mom is never far away.
Here is Camille Wing’s timeline project that reflects an important piece of Hanford’s history.
- 1976 Save the Courthouse meetings begins
- January 16, 1977; March 21, 1977, March 31, 1977 meetings
- Media never notified and we met without fanfare, fearing that City and County Government would try to squash our activities. We ended up with one Supervisor (Edward Kimble) and one councilman (Simon Lakritz) joining the committee and throwing us lots of support.
- April 11, 1977. “Save the Courthouse Committee” appeared before the City Council with a long list of names and a petition and convinced them not to destroy the courthouse.
- April 25, 1978. National Register Status — thinking it might help us to save the building, Camille Wing and Betty Church put the application together. It was accepted on September 21, 1978. Edward Kimble went to receive the designation.
- November 8, 1978. Citizen Advisory Committee chosen by the City Council to study what to do with the courthouse and old Kings County jail and other buildings (Veteran’s Building, Old Post Office) that were inherited from the County when they moved to the new government center (Mom served on the committee).
- February 11, 1978. Citizen Advisory Committee sent on a chartered bus to study a Los Gatos school and Santa Cruz Cooper House, the old courthouse, which were commercial developments by Max Walden. A group from our committee met with Max, and then went on to Sacramento where Old Town was being developed and also visited the restoration of the State Capitol.
- September 13, 1978. Develop Downtown Historic District. Proposed by City Council, this would enable property owners in the District who completed restoration on their buildings to have tax benefits. A committee of volunteer citizens assisted planning staff in an historic building inventory, a federal requirement (Mom served on this committee).
- The Historic District was created and so was the Historic Resource Commission (HRC). The Commission, along with City Planning staff, established the ordinances, which were to be followed by anyone wishing to change signs, building exterior paint, etc. The ordinances were created to protect significant historic properties, as well as maintaining the historic, architectural, archaeological, cultural, and aesthetic significance in which the district is contextually united (Mom served on HRC).
- October 31, 1978. Council to a trip to Santa Cruz to meet with Max Walden regarding the development of Hanford’s courthouse into a commercial building.
- March 18, 1979. Photo in Hanford Sentinel shows “Moving Day” from the old courthouse to Government Center.
- May 8, 1979. Max Walden comes to Hanford to develop the courthouse.
- July 2, 1979 Walden purchases four old houses to create the Victorian Inn.
- January 22, 1980. Historic Resource Commission drafts Historic Resource Ordinance.
- November 14, 1980. Walden requests the use of the Judge’s Bench to use for the maître d’ stand in the courthouse restaurant. The Supervisors agreed, although there was much objection by some of Hanford’s citizens.
- October 1985. Hanford was awarded the Highest Honor from the League of California Cities. The City received the Helen Putnam award for Excellence.
- June 1986. Hanford’s town square featured in Sunset Magazine.
As I think back to the end of 2017, I wonder, had Mom had been younger, if she would have started a “Save the Firehouse Committee.” I kind of think so. Then I wonder, as my mother’s daughter, should I have then picked up the torch? [Editor's Note: It's been 1,748 days since the historic Art Deco "Old Firehouse" was demolished.]
What I do know is that Mom would have loved the recipe I'm sharing this week, a pasta dish loaded with caramelized cabbage. The cabbage becomes jammy and sweet and is cooked with aromatic leeks and garlic. I love the crunch the toasted walnuts bring, the brightness the chives and lemon. Enjoy.
