A dozen or so years ago, I arrived home and found Mom sitting at the dining table, old calendars and appointment books strewn about. She was writing furiously on a yellow legal pad. I asked what she was working on. She responded that she wanted to have the chronological order of how Hanford’s Historic District and Historic Resource Commission came into existence. It was important to her to have it on paper so that piece of Hanford history would be available in the present and for the future.

“You know, it all started with the courthouse,” was her last comment before, brow furrowed, she returned to etching words across the page before her.

My mind floated back to my teenage years and the “courthouse year,” the year when the County determined that its quarters in the old County courthouse (built circa 1896) were too small and antiquated. Plans were made to move to a new location, and the old courthouse, known for its unique architectural style, was destined to be torn down. Immediately after this was announced, citizens rallied and a “Save the Courthouse” committee was born.

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com.

Recommended for you