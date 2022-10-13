In my last column I wrote about Frank and Grace Newton, their relationship to Hanford’s Chinatown and how they created the Chinese girls drill team and the boys drum and bugle corps.

As I wrote then, prior to the 1920s, the children growing up in Hanford’s Chinatown knew little else but family, work, school, and China Alley. Then the Newtons, a devout Christian couple, and the Chinese girls drill team and the boys drum and bugle corps introduced them to a completely different world.

Four years prior to the formation of the girls drill team and the boys drum and bugle corps, the Newtons started a Sunday school program for Chinese children. In a vacant building on Visalia Street, on what is now the old Imperial Dynasty parking lot, the Newtons established their gospel mission.

Arianne Wing is the co-author of “Noodles Through Escargots,” and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

 

