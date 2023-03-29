Last week during my continued forage through Mom’s boxes of paperwork, I came across a manila envelope with “China Camps” scrawled on top.

As I have written previously, in the late 19th century, when work was completed on the Southern Pacific Railroad in the San Joaquin Valley, many of the Chinese laborers settled in the area. Some worked as sheepherders, others planted, pruned, and harvested the valley’s seasonal fruit and vegetables. Documentation shows that Chinese field workers lived in “China Camps” on ranches and came in to China Alley on the weekends for rest, relaxation and supplies. The China Camps existed until the early 1940s.

I opened up the envelope and found two sheets of typewritten paper with a handwritten note attached that said, “Agnes Gilcrest O’Rourke, came to Hanford in 1923 to teach at South School on Douty Streeet. Other teachers were Lillian Perry, Myrtle Scott, and Marguarite Vanderburg. E.C. Denham was Superintendent.”

Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com

