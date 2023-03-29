Last week during my continued forage through Mom’s boxes of paperwork, I came across a manila envelope with “China Camps” scrawled on top.
As I have written previously, in the late 19th century, when work was completed on the Southern Pacific Railroad in the San Joaquin Valley, many of the Chinese laborers settled in the area. Some worked as sheepherders, others planted, pruned, and harvested the valley’s seasonal fruit and vegetables. Documentation shows that Chinese field workers lived in “China Camps” on ranches and came in to China Alley on the weekends for rest, relaxation and supplies. The China Camps existed until the early 1940s.
I opened up the envelope and found two sheets of typewritten paper with a handwritten note attached that said, “Agnes Gilcrest O’Rourke, came to Hanford in 1923 to teach at South School on Douty Streeet. Other teachers were Lillian Perry, Myrtle Scott, and Marguarite Vanderburg. E.C. Denham was Superintendent.”
In my last column I mentioned the book that Mom, along with Audrey Leibold and her daughter Melissa, wrote in 1985, “Remembrance: Kings County at the Turn of the Century." The book contains oral histories compiled and edited from interviews and recollections of citizens of Hanford and surrounding communities in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, including the interviews tape-recorded by Mom, Audrey, and Melissa from 1978 – 1985.
I haven’t located a copy of the book yet, but I am finding snippets of their work here and there in various files Mom kept. In the envelope I just found, she saved an excerpt from the O’Rourke interview I am sharing here:
“The O’Rourkes came to California from Montana before 1900. They first went to San Jose, then they bought the ranch were my son Richard lives. He ranches in the Island District. They, the senior O’Rourkes, built the house on two hundred acres. Then, Mr. O’Rourke thought it was too far from town. At that time, everyone thought that Grangeville was going to be Hanford, that is, the railroad was supposed to come through Hanford and Grangeville was supposed to be the town that Hanford became. Wanting to be a little closer to town, he bought the Grangeville corner. But the railroad bypassed them. So, he decided to move the house from the Island District over here
“One day Mr. O’Rourke was going over the Grangeville land and found clay. He was in the brick business, mining business, shoe business, liquor business. God knows what all. He said to his wife, Mary, ‘You can have your brick house. We’re going to make bricks. I found clay in the land.’
“That’s when the Chinese came into the picture. He hired Chinese workers to make the bricks. They contracted at so much a brick. The Chinese set up a camp on the property. They had a house they all lived in and did their cooking outdoors. They worked on the ranch quite a while. In fact, when I moved in here, in 1934, the little Chinese camp was still here.
“Mother O’Rourke told me that the worst job she ever had was counting the bricks. Every night she would have to ‘step off’ the bricks, count them, to pay the Chinese. After the bricks were made, the house was moved here and wall of brick was built all around. This was in 1900.
“After Mr. O’Rourke died in 1907, Mother O’Rourke was not left alone to work the farm. She had plenty of help. The Chinese stayed on the ranch after the bricks were made. The farm had big peach orchards to the west. One time the peaches were getting ripe and Mother O’Rourke was worried. She wondered what she was going to do with the crop. As it happened, two Chinese men were visiting with their friends who lived at the Chinese camp. They came to see her and asked if she wanted to sell the peaches. She did, and asked how much they would pay. The Chinese went to look at the crop. When they came back, they offered $10,000 in cash. The Chinese harvested the crop, cleaned up everything, and handed Mrs. O’Rourke $10,000 in cash. The year was about 1911.”
I have vague memories of Mom, Audrey and Melissa doing the interviews, but no specific memories or images or facts. Besides wanting to learn the whereabouts of the book(s?), I have questions. How many people did they interview? How did they decide who to interview? What propelled them to take on such a task? I contacted Melissa, who had no answers but said that the book was published with a very small grant. The mysteries remain; my questions remain. Who knows what other interview snippet I’ll pull out of a box?
What I do know is this week I’m sharing one of my “go to” recipes for stew. I know it’s spring, but the rainy weather and cooler temperatures still call for warming comfort food. One of the ingredients in the stew is Guinness stout. And yes, I did make it on St. Patrick’s Day (Ancestry.com tells me that I have one percent Irish in my DNA).
I didn’t share this recipe that week because it seemed there were so many St. Patrick’s Day recipes online and in print, from Irish stew to Guinness brownies, and I wanted to share this as a favorite stew recipe.
Originally, I saw the recipe in the New York Times that was from Jamie Oliver and Fergus Henderson and adapted by Sam Sifton. One of the ingredients called for one cup of trotter gear. That didn’t bother me at all, as I come from a long line of nose to tail eaters, and I love Dad’s recipe for pigs feet and make it often. When you cook pigs feet, what you are left with is, as Sifton wrote, “a delicious gelatinous broth that imparts an intensely flavorful, lip-sticking quality to any stew or soup it is added to.”
But what really caught my attention to the recipe was the substitute for the one cup of trotter gear and Sifton’s statement that, “The cheddar is a decent substitution for the unctuous quality of the trotter gear.” It really is! Cheddar cheese!
I have yet to make this stew using trotter gear, but I will. I do up the vegetables a bit. The sauce is delicious and complex, the aroma is luscious. Like most stews and braises, the flavor intensifies the next day, and also provides the opportunity to remove the fat cap. Enjoy!
Arianne Wing is the author of three books, “Disturbing the Dust” the most recent, and co-operator of the L.T. Sue Tea Room and Emporium, benefiting the restoration and preservation of China Alley. She may be reached at ariannewing@gmail.com