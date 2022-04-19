Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the Hawaiian-inspired fast-casual restaurant, is celebrating its 100th store opening in Visalia. There will be an in-store luau for their customers to enjoy a taste of the islands.
“Ono'' means “delicious” in Hawaiian, and the restaurant has maintained its reputation for nearly two decades as the Hawaiian fast casual staple since being founded in 2002.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be opening our 100th Ono BBQ location and celebrating this milestone,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement would not be possible without our loyal customers who’ve shown their love for our food and brand.”
In honor of celebrating this milestone, there will be Hawaiian dancers performing at the grand opening, showcasing and celebrating the authentic Hawaiian culture and spirit behind Ono Hawaiian BBQ. The party doesn’t stop there; there will also be additional deals and giveaways, including a buy one get one free offering at the Visalia location both in-store and online. Ono Hawaiian BBQ will also be giving away 100th store memorabilia pins and scratchers at all locations while supplies last.
The celebration is set for Friday, April 22 at 708 S. Mooney Blvd.