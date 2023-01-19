The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese
Lisa Smith Molinari

“What should I make for dinner?” I asked my Navy retiree husband, Francis, the other day, like I have a million times in our 29-year marriage.

“I’m not having dinner tonight,” he replied with an expression of disciplined superiority — a most unusual response from Francis, who was not one to turn down meals. In fact, his love for pasta, pizza, bread, cheeseburgers, hoagies, sausages, meatloaf, anything drenched in mayonnaise, cookies, peanuts, and cheese and crackers was well-known in our family.

Sensing my shock and confusion, Francis explained, “A medical assistant is coming tomorrow morning at eight-thirty to do a health check that’s required for our new life insurance policy to be approved. She has to do vitals, a blood draw, a urine sample, and I’m supposed to fast for twelve hours beforehand. So, I’m just going to have a snack for dinner,” he said, proud of himself for going the extra mile.

