The other day, going through Mom’s binders and folders that were labeled “Chinese Customs,” I pulled out a file that was marked, “Arranged Marriages/Picture Brides.”
The very old custom of picture brides was an accepted practice in China and for the Chinese in the United States well into the 20th century. The first step of the procedure was to send the young woman’s photograph to the parents of the prospective bridegroom. Following that, both sets of parents met, and if they agreed that a marriage was to take place, a dowery settlement was made. When negotiations were finished, the young man and woman were introduced, having had no say whatever in the arrangement.
Another of Mom’s file held a report of an interview with a man, born in 1907, who had an arranged marriage. As I read the report, I found its details all too familiar to me, then realized I was reading a report regarding the oral history of Laurence Q. Sue, the grandson of China Alley’s prominent business man Sue Chung Kee and the son of herbalist Dr. Y.T. Sue.
Fortunately, I knew exactly where I had stashed Mom’s copy of Laurence Sue’s oral history. Once I had it in my hands, I turned to the pages where Laurence (Larry) spoke of his wedding. At the time, he wasn’t too old, nor was he too young, but he didn’t want to get married. His parents were trying to persuade him. Finally, Sue Chung Kee came to Larry and said he had to get married because Sue Chung Kee wanted “to see his great-grandchildren.”
Several photographs of young women were chosen by the family, and Larry turned down every one of them. However, his grandfather wore down his resistance, and Larry said, “All right. The next one you pick, I’ll just accept her regardless of what she looks like.” He felt fortunate as the next picture presented to him was a very beautiful woman who lived in San Francisco. Larry traveled from Hanford to San Francisco to meet her and took her to a show. That was the extent of their courtship.
The future fifteen-year-old bride was whisked off to Hanford, driven in a sedan style car with curtained windows. The chauffeur exceeded the speed limit and was stopped by a policeman, who asked him what was the cause of his hurry and what was behind the curtains. The chauffeur told him, and the officer parted the curtains. He saw the bride-to-be sitting like a statue, dressed in Chinese silk, with full face make-up and a crown on her head. The officer told the chauffeur to follow him and led them into Hanford.
Prior to the bride’s arrival, friends of the groom had spirited Larry away and locked him in a building in China Alley. The bride arrived in Hanford and was taken to the home of her future in-laws to have tea. Larry’s friends appeared and announced they had locked up the groom and would not release him without a reward or ransom. There was much joking around and carrying on until the bride consented and the groom was brought to meet her.
Two days later, on Jan. 17, 1927, the wedding took place at the Chinese school. The Mayor of Hanford and other government leaders were invited to the Chinese ceremony. Y.T. Sue arranged for a very large celebration, leaving the newly-weds no time to themselves as they were ushered here and there to visit friends and relatives.
Accompanying the newlyweds on their honeymoon were the groom’s parents, an aunt, and twenty friends. An entire floor of a Los Angeles hotel was rented and a wedding feast was given, seating guests at ten tables. The celebration in Los Angeles lasted for one week. The wedding party returned to Hanford for yet another week-long celebration.
The young couple did not have any privacy or any other opportunity to become acquainted until several weeks after the marriage. Larry said, “After all the celebrations about two months later, we have our own privacy. Then we sat down and we talked and understood each other. From then on it was all right.”
As I consider this all again, I think particularly of all the wonderful food that must have been served during Ann and Larry Sue’s many wedding feasts, of all the special treats created for that special time.
This week I’m sharing a recipe for one of my favorite dishes, oxtails. Oxtails are popular in Chinese cuisine. While once once an inexpensive cut of meat, the price of oxtails has skyrocketed due to the demand. I guess more and more people have discovered how delicious they are. These days I don’t make them very often, and so they have become a special treat for special times.
Auntie Harriet often made an oxtail and daikon soup that was delightful. My parents braised them, and this recipe is reminiscent of the flavors of their recipe, oxtails coated in a rich anise-and-soy flavored sauce. It was one of Dad’s favorite dishes. As with all oxtail dishes, it is best to make this a day in advance so it can be chilled and the fat cap can be removed. A couple of weeks ago I found that I had a couple of pounds of oxtails in the freezer along with a few pounds of bison short ribs. I combined them for this recipe. Feel free to use all oxtails or all short ribs. Enjoy!