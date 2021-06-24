Candid with Collett: Take the leap to Lake Bottom

Who would’ve thought our little neighbor town of Corcoran would become a destination for some good eats and fresh brewed craft beers?

Lake Bottom Brewery has definitely put this little community on the map. Not only do they have their own distillery right on site where they brew their own craft beers, they also carry several others from different distilleries. There are 25 offered on tap, including hard seltzers and some common domestic beers. Not into beer? They also have a full bar with specialty drinks, wine and even moonshine (if you’re brave enough).

They didn’t stop there though. On top of the great craft beers and specialty drinks Lake Bottom has a pretty impressive menu. They offer items that you don’t find anywhere else. For one, frog legs are on the menu. Not my cup of tea (they do not taste like chicken), but a lot of people love them. They also have a dish called “Tri Tip Poutin,” which takes house-cut fries and covers them with brown gravy, mozzarella cheese and yep, you guessed it… Tri Tip! Not your average dish for this area. I didn’t get to try it this time but it’s on my list for my next visit.

The day I went for lunch I was so overwhelmed when looking at the menu, I couldn’t make up my mind. So many things sounded good. Luckily, the manager offered to make me a special tasting platter. I got to try the mac and cheese bites, fried ravioli, buffalo cauliflower, pulled pork nachos and the spicy peach flatbread. I can honestly say all of these were delicious. Even the buffalo cauliflower bites, which I admit I was a bit skeptical about, were surprisingly really good. The mac and cheese bites for me are a must-try when visiting this establishment. They are fried nice and crispy, however when you bite into them it is all gooey cheesy pasta that fills your mouth. So good! I also really liked the flatbread that I had. It has grilled peaches, bacon, basil, mozzarella cheese and a spicy habanero drizzle. It’s the perfect combination of sweet and spicy.

Lake Bottom also does daily specials. The day we went it was a spicy chicken sandwich that sort of took a spinoff of the flatbread that I had. It had chicken, grilled peaches, lettuce, tomato and the habanero drizzle. My friend said it was really good. It came with house made potato chips on the side.

For beer tasting they offer flights of six beers of your choice. I chose all Lake Bottom Beers and one of their hard seltzers. My favorite was their “Whitley Wheat” which is a Hefeweizen. The seltzer I got was a strawberry kiwi and was tasty and refreshing. I highly recommend doing the tasting flight so you get to try several different beers they offer.

If you’re leaving from Hanford and plan to have drinks while there you can take the train. It is a 15-minute ride and the train drops you off two blocks from Lake Bottom. It is an easy and cheap way to go for food and drinks and not worry about driving.

All in all I give this place 10 out of 10. Good beer, a full bar, a menu with variety and a friendly staff makes this place somewhere everyone in our community should go try. Take the leap to Lake Bottom at least once. I guarantee you’ll go again after your first visit.