While wildfires, road closures and the pandemic have all impacted the annual Big Sur Foragers Festival in recent years, the philanthropic arm of the community’s nonprofit health center has always pivoted and persevered.

The 2023 event will take place on Jan. 21, again reshaped, this time into a virtual experience with participants receiving intriguing items shipped to prepare and enjoy at home.

The event has partnered with Acquire, a hospitality company founded by sommelier Haley Moore, who spent 15 years as a sommelier and wine director in San Francisco. Acquire curates virtual and in-person food and wine experiences.

