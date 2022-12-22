While wildfires, road closures and the pandemic have all impacted the annual Big Sur Foragers Festival in recent years, the philanthropic arm of the community’s nonprofit health center has always pivoted and persevered.
The 2023 event will take place on Jan. 21, again reshaped, this time into a virtual experience with participants receiving intriguing items shipped to prepare and enjoy at home.
The event has partnered with Acquire, a hospitality company founded by sommelier Haley Moore, who spent 15 years as a sommelier and wine director in San Francisco. Acquire curates virtual and in-person food and wine experiences.
The 2023 Foragers Festival will again benefit the Big Sur Health Center, providing high-quality, comprehensive, personalized services through holistic approaches that focus on patient needs.
The “foraging” this year will be done by chef Gavin Schmidt from The Morris in San Francisco, who will assemble kits for participants to enjoy — preparing a multicourse meal along with him in their own kitchens.
Moore will pair the menu with wines from Champagne Laurent Perrier, Chappellet Winery and Flywheel Wines. Acquire will build a cheese and charcuterie board to kick off the event and give guests a little something to snack on while they cook.
Participants can choose from among three packages: the entire experience, just the cheese and charcuterie board with Champagne, or wine only, with all proceeds benefiting the health center.
Multicourse menu prepared by Chef Gavin Schmidt: (mushroom profiteroles with vadouvan; mushroom and yuba salad with kimchi black garlic vinaigrette; kabocha winter squash tortellini with black trumpet mushrooms in mushroom Parmesan broth)