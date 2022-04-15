This year marked the seventh annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition, and Big Fresno Fair organizers were eager to pronounce the winners.
Today's olive oil has come a long way since the turn of the century, when the rich Mediterranean liquid was one of North America's number-one imports from Italy, Greece and Spain.
Not only does California have some of the best olive oil on the planet, it comes in all kinds of flavors. And it's not just for cooking, anymore. Dipping chunks of fresh French bread in a shallow bowl of lemon-infused or garlic-soaked olive oil makes a popular — and healthy — appetizer.
Stir in the debate over virgin vs. extra virgin olive oil and there's plenty for amateur foodies and professional connoisseurs to argue about.
At the 2022 Big Fresno Fair, more than 69 entries were received from 25 California olive oil producers. Entries were received in two categories, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and Flavored Olive Oil, with 10 classes in total.
Gold and Silver Medals were awarded, as well as an overall “Best of Show” and “Best of the Valley” selected from all of the highest scoring gold medal entries in both categories.
"It’s a rewarding feeling to be able to showcase these new and returning California-produced olive oils through this competition highlighting the incredible olive oil made right here in the state of California,” said Stacy Rianda, deputy manager II at The Big Fresno Fair.
The most notable winners of the 7th Annual San Joaquin Valley Olive Oil Competition are:
Best of Show
- Tres Osos Taggiasca (Carmel Valley) - EVOO
- Coldani Olive Ranch’s Calivirgin Habanero (Lodi) – Flavored Olive Oil
Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Gold Medal Winners
- Spanish Blends: Fresno State Miller’s Blend (Fresno), Rancho Azul y Oro Olive Farm Estate Blend (San Miguel), Olivaia’s OLA Block X Blend (Lindsay), Cobram Estate Classic (Woodland)
- Spanish Singles: Olivaia’s OLA Estate Sevillano (Lindsay), Mountain Springs Olive Ranch Arbequina (Paso Robles), The Olive Press Picual (Sonoma), Organic Roots Arbosana (Maxwell), Rio Bravo Ranch Picual (Bakersfield), Coppetti Olive Oil Manzanilla (Oakdale)
- Italian Blends: Winter Creek Ruscello D’Inverno (Valley Springs), Tres Osos Robust (Carmel Valley), San Miguel Olive Farm Tuscan Gold Paradiso (San Miguel), San Miguel Olive Farm Tuscan Gold Magnifico (San Miguel), San Miguel Olive Farm Tuscan Gold Fantastico (San Miguel), Toothacre Ranch Old World Style EVOO (Ramona), Colomba Bianca (Clements)
- Italian Singles: Tres Osos Taggiasca (Carmel Valley), Winter Creek Frantoio (Valley Springs), Coldani Olive Ranch Lodi Olive Oil Frantoio EVOO (Lodi), Cobram Estate Robust (Woodland)
- Other Blends: Cobram Estate Select (Woodland), Olivaia’s OLA Block X Heirloom (Lindsay), Rio Bravo Ranch Miller’s Reserve Blend (Bakersfield), Mangini Ranch Calaveras Reserve (Wallace)
Flavored Olive Oils
Gold Medal Winners
- Citrus: Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Lavish Lime (Lodi), ENZO Olive Oil Company Organic Clementine Crush (Clovis)
- Herbal: Coldani Olive Ranch CalivirginBountiful Basil (Lodi), Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Rustic Rosemary (Lodi), Sciabica’s California Olive Oil Basil (Modesto)
- Pepper: Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Habanero (Lodi), Coldani Olive Ranch Calivirgin Hot Virgin Jalapeno (Lodi), The Olive Press Jalapeno (Sonoma), Sciabica’s California Olive Oil Jalapeno (Modesto)
“We could not be more pleased with the number of entries submitted by these amazing California olive oil producers,” said Rianda. “This year the competition saw new submissions by students at Fresno State and then our first San Diego County entry, Toothacre Ranch — with both producers winning Gold."