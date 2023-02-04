The Artichoke Festival has set the dates for the 2023 festival, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, and is now seeking sponsorships for the popular two-day event, including nine different levels of support, from $500 to $25,000, the highest level, which has already sold out.

The 63rd annual festival will be held at the historic Monterey County Fair and Event Center at 2004 Fairground Road, in Monterey, with the theme “Thistle be Fun: Artichoke Festival 2023.” The goal is to raise $100,000 at this year’s event, according to a release.

Sponsorships allow businesses to promote their business to a local and regional audience, enjoy the benefits of getting their brand in front of returning fans, new attendees and a community especially attuned to a generous and giving corporate culture, and support a longstanding non-profit organization that has been devoted to the youth of our community for more than 60 years.

