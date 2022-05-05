Fleas, ticks and mosquitos are not just creepy and crawly, they suck your pet’s blood and they can spread disease to your pets or even to you. These blood sucking pets transmit zoonotic diseases, which means diseases that can cross species to humans. This is why it is very important to keep your pet pest free. These pesky parasites can cause more than an itchy pet.
Fleas are by for the most common parasite to plague your pets. There are many species of fleas, but in North America, the most common type is Ctenocephalides felis, also known as the cat flea. Fleas can live days or months and during their lifespan, they can produce millions of offspring. This wingless insect feeds on blood and can jump up to two feet. Don’t be fooled by its name, the cat flea will bite dogs, cats, other animals and humans as well.
Fleas thrive in warm environments, so Kings County is the perfect environment. They spread easily and can be carried indoors on pets or even humans. Once indoors, adult fleas lay eggs on a pet’s fur. Then the eggs drop off onto carpeting, upholstery, and furniture. Once hatched, the fleas begin their feast and repeat the life cycle.
Did you know that fleas can consume 15 times their own body weight in blood? Depending on the infestation, this can total a significant amount of blood. This can be very serious for young puppies or kittens and can result in life threatening anemia. In adult dogs, fleas are the most common cause of allergic dermatitis.
Fleas can be difficult to see in a pet’s fur, so look in areas that have less hair. You can sometimes spot them on the abdomen, base of the tail, or on the head. Watch for “flea dirt” small dark specks resembling sand and flea eggs that appear to be white grains of sand. You may observe your pet scratching, licking, or chewing at the skin. Hot spots, scabs, and hair loss may occur. Flea infested pets often have tape worms, so watch their stool for segments of the worms that appear as grains of rice. In cases of severe infestation, you may notice weakness, lethargy, and pale gums, which are signs of anemia.
Ticks are another nasty pest that can attach themselves to your pets or you. Ticks are common in warmer climates and frequently reside in wooded areas, though they are present in Kings County as well. Like fleas, there are several species of ticks, but all require a blood meal from a host to survive. Ticks bury their head into the skin of the host and gorge themselves on blood. Once engorged with blood, they appear very plump, resembling a brown table grape with legs. Ticks can easily be seen with the naked eye, so do a visual scan of your pet if you have been camping or hiking.
There are many complications associated with ticks that range from anemia due to blood loss, skin irritation and infections, and more serious diseases such as Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and others. The symptoms of most tick-born diseases include depression, swollen lymph nodes, loss of appetite, and even kidney failure. Most tick born illnesses can be treated with antibiotics, so if you find a tick on your pet, it is important to see your veterinarian right away.
Fleas and ticks are not the only pests to plague your pet, mosquitos are another safety concern. These flying pest can easily travel biting pets and humans over a significant area. Mosquitos can infect dogs, cats, and ferrets with heartworms. Additionally, mosquitos can spread West Nile Virus to numerous animals, such as dogs, cats, pigs, horses, birds, and even humans.
Heartworm disease causes the death of dogs, cats, and ferrets. Mosquitos spread heartworms by biting an infected animal, sucking up the microscopic larvae and then depositing the immature larvae into the next bite victim. It takes several months for the larvae to mature in the host’s bloodstream. The adult worms that resemble spaghetti can grow 4-12 inches in length. They reside in the heart and eventually cause lung disease, heart failure, and other organ damage.
The symptoms of heartworm in dogs are cough, lethargy and fatigue, decrease in appetite, and weight loss. The severity of symptoms depends on the “worm burden” or the number of worms living inside the dog’s body. Treating the disease is both risky and costly. The medication needed to kill the mature worms is an FDA approved drug which contains arsenic and other medications. These medications can cause serious complications such as blood clots. Though heartworm is not found in high numbers in Kings County, the cost and treatment is extensive, so preventative medications are recommended. Monthly preventative medications are especially important to military service members living in our area since their pets have come or may go to areas at high risk of heart worm.
Whether it is fleas, ticks, or heartworms, prevention is the best medicine. Flea and tick prevention can be as simple as a once per month pill or topical. However, if you have children in your home, a pill avoids the concern of topical medications getting on tiny hands. Once your dog has been tested for heartworms (to assure the dog does not have an active infection), there is a monthly chewable prevention available as well. In addition to preventing heartworms, the tablet also prevents hookworms, roundworms, and tapeworms, so it is a complete worm prevention. Be sure to ask your veterinarian about pest prevention and keep your pets and your family free from creepy crawlies and the diseases they can carry.