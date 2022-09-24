It’s that time of year again, so listen up, hallowed halls. Take note, institutions of higher learning. Lend me your ears, foundations of educational excellence.

You may think you know it all, but even the snootiest universities could use a few words of sage advice from the parents of prospective applicants. I'll admit, we search for glasses that are perched on our heads, forget to defrost the pork chops, and wander around trying to remember why we came upstairs, but take heed: parents are experts when it comes to what makes a good college visit.

Having put three offspring through college while a military family, my Navy-veteran husband and I are intimately familiar with that frazzled state of parenthood marked by financial panic, misplaced dreams and rapid debt accumulation. But our strong parental instinct drove us to blindly ignore our Chapter 11 premonitions, and encourage our children to pursue their educational goals, whether they required public (please, yes!) or private (GULP!) educational institutions.

www.themeatandpotatoesoflife.com

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you