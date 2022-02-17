In my last column I wrote that I wished to learn more about the Sing Wah Company. There is very little information available on this business, which operated at #14 China Alley, just east of the Taoist Temple. Last week, as I continued to sort through Mom’s boxes of papers, I was able to gather one tiny nugget of information.
I was perusing a thin blue file I hadn’t seen before. The paperwork focused on one of the first Chinese pioneers of Kings County. As I have written before, Young Chow, born in China in 1843, arrived in San Francisco then settled in the town of Kingston in the late 1860s. From there, Young Chow moved to Grangeville. On page seventy-nine of the “History of Kings County,” written by Robert Brown and J.E. Richmond in 1940, the Chinatown in Grangeville is mentioned, and the following is noted: “I’m sure some of this generation will remember our good old Young Chow. Everybody then knew and liked him.”
In the mid 1870s Young Chow arrived in Hanford. He and his wife were the first Chinese to work downtown for Caucasians. He worked for the Water and Power Company; they both worked as custodians for some of the hotels. Eventually, Young Chow opened a restaurant. His eatery was located on Sixth Street in the rear of a building that also housed a saloon. This building and all other buildings in a two-block area on Sixth Street were destroyed in a fire that ravaged Hanford on July 12, 1887.
Looking to rebuild his café, Young Chow turned to China Alley. Using bricks made on the spot, at #17 China Alley, he constructed his new restaurant, the J & J Café. Young Chow was also involved in another business in the Alley. In the file there was a copy of a 1908 notarized document that noted: “Young Chow is and has been a resident of the City of Hanford, County of Kings, State of California, for the past twenty years, that he is a merchant and has been such for the last twenty years and is now a member of the firm of Sing Wah and Co.” The document indicates that Sing Wah was a Chinese merchandise store and listed Young Chow as the manager. There was my little nugget.
Another document stated that “Young Chow first two wives didn’t produce any children. When the third wife was also barren, he returned to China, married a fourth time, and fathered a son. When he returned to Hanford, his third wife, Annie, became pregnant and they had a son, Chan Young, who was only seven years old when his father died at #16 China Alley on December 17, 1918.”
The thin file not only gave me a tiny nugget of information on the Sing Wah business, but it also provided a few more details about Young Chow’s life. All of these small details and bits of information are integral stitches woven into the fabric of China Alley’s history.
Although it had been remodeled numerous times over the years, the shell of Young Chow’s J&J restaurant still stands today. The Young Chow family continued the business for many years. It is believed the name was changed to China Café around 1939. The Sun Y. Yue family took over the restaurant in 1972. From 1989 to 2008, Pat Wong operated China Café, and his mother, May, owned the building. The China Alley Preservation Society purchased the property from the Wong family in 2015 to save it from potential bulldozers. It is their hope that the China Café restoration will be realized in the future. I will continue to dig for nuggets about past and hope for restoration and development in the future.
This week I have a nugget of a recipe to share, okonomiyaki. I’ve been making variations of this recipe for years, especially when the garden is generous with cabbage. I enjoy the recipe from the cookbook by Food 52, in which food writer Alexandra Stafford’s adaptation increased the amount of cabbage. The resulting egg to cabbage ratio works well for me.
Sometimes I mix up the leafy greens, adding swiss chard and/or kale. The shrimp may be substituted with chicken or tofu, or just use vegetables. There are recipes for three dipping sauces, pair okonomiyaki with the one that suits your taste, or try all three. Enjoy!