She had no idea this day would wind up being so meaningful. Dr. Kathy Sullivan was driving to work at the Sullivan Center for Children (SC4C), a place she founded in 1989 to help emotionally troubled children. She stopped to get gas. When she emerged from her car, under her feet she discovered a tiny kitten. Another patron told her that someone had just thrown the kitten out of a car.
Dr. Sullivan could tell the kitten was badly injured and stressed. She got in her car, placed the kitten gently on her lap and drove to work. Since she had other pets at her home, she decided to nurse the kitten back to health at the Center. Dr. Sullivan decided to name the kitten Psyche.
A veterinarian offered help. The healing process for the kitten took months. Within that time, Psyche began to attach to the staff and some of the young clients. Psyche remained at the SC4C for many years before she died. She had become very important to the people there.
“The vacuum her death caused was palpable,” Dr. Sullivan said. “All who knew her mourned.”
About a week after Psyche’s death, Dr. Sullivan walked outside the Center, and a small black and gray cat wandered over to her. The cat was emaciated and had three baby kittens at her feet. One of Dr. Sullivan’s young patients who was with her at the time named the cat Umbreon. It was clear that all four of the cats needed help. “I took on that challenge myself,” Dr. Sullivan said. A couple of children helped carry the babies inside and named them Flareon, Shadow, and Skitty.
The mom and kittens were nurtured at the Center, receiving food, water, medical care and attention. They flourished. Usually quite easily frightened, the feral cats began to feel safer around the people at the Center. A feral cat, now commonly referred to as a community cat, most often is born and lives outdoors, has little to no contact with people and is usually quite wary of them. But at the Center, care and kindness and patience won out – a success for both the children and the cats.
Hope
“The cats loved being around the children and the children loved them,” Dr. Sullivan said. They soon became part of many of the children’s therapy work at the Center. During good weather, the cats would often walk around outside with the children during many of their therapy sessions.
“They were biologically feral, but magic began as the children loved them and they were fascinated with the children,” she said.
Dr. Kathy Sullivan may be one of the few – perhaps the only – child psychologist who has developed a program uniting children in therapy with community cats.
The idea to connect the two evolved naturally. The children often are scared, shy, find it difficult to trust or to make friends, and may struggle to deal with issues that can cause emotional scars. The community cats often are outcasts, afraid of people, and striving just to survive. And then a while ago -- amid a pandemic that has so powerfully affected both humans and animals -- Dr. Sullivan saw links between the two. And, very carefully, she has helped kids and cats learn from each other and develop bonds that are perhaps surprisingly strong and enduring.
Healing
Since then, more children have come to use the presence of the cats at the Center for their own healing.
“The children learned about caring for others, and they learned to respect boundaries,” Dr. Sullivan said. In the beginning, she said, sometimes exuberant children would rush over to the cats – only to see them get frightened and flee. “They watched feral cats come to want to be with them when the children were patient and kind,” she said.
Sometimes the children and the cats were equally a little scared of each other. “The children learned about nurturance, attachment and the feeling of safety, all from a group of feral cats,” Dr. Sullivan said.
Over time, as they formed closer bonds, sometimes the cats would approach the children and let them pet them. The children would sometimes draw pictures of the cats and sometimes write a story about them. They would ask about the cats. The children would inquire about the cats’ personalities and watch them learn to trust humans.
“As the cats became part of therapy, the children learned about fear and how to overcome it,” Dr. Sullivan said. “They learned about trust. They learned about love.”
Another incident involved a very angry young teenager. His parents felt he desperately needed therapy. He vehemently disagreed. The parents managed to get the young man into their car. They told him, “We’re taking you to Dr. Sullivan and she has a cat.” Turns out the young man quickly developed an alliance with one cat. Dr. Sullivan said, “He and the cat got along just dandy. The cat would always turn up for his sessions. He turned into a kid who wanted to come to therapy. I don’t know if I could have treated him if it weren’t for that cat.”
Another significant interaction occurred with a preteen girl. She was scared of the cats and very afraid of people. Gradually, with the cats, she became more relaxed and more open.
“Many emotionally troubled children are very wounded by not knowing how to interact, and the cats teach them,” Dr. Sullivan said. “You can teach children how to treat an animal that is valuable, that has feelings and needs,” she said. “You can help them learn how to interact with another creature who is scared, too. You can teach them how an animal will bond. Before, the cats were something she feared; now she loves them.”
On more than one occasion, Dr. Sullivan has gone the extra mile for the cats. She has climbed on the roof of one of her buildings to rescue a wailing kitten who was too scared to venture back down. She’s helped rescue kittens who have unwittingly gotten stuck in a drain pipe. She’s rushed a cat whose leg was partially crushed by a car to the ER for medical help. When one cat got a huge foxtail stuck in its eye, she and another staff member immediately whisked him off to the vet, who successfully saved the eye.
She has a thick stack of medical records detailing all of the medical assistance she has offered to all of the cats who have needed it. She also has taken numerous cats to the vet for spay and neuter services. If, on occasion, a cat does become pregnant, Dr. Sullivan has helped find homes for the kittens. A good number of Sullivan Center staff members and parents of young clients have even adopted kittens from the Center.
A Threat
As the pandemic lingered, meager resources became even less available to community cats. Food sources for the cats are minimal, especially now. The cats are not owned by anyone. Often, home owners, renters or Good Samaritans will choose to help out when they become aware of the cats, offering food and water. Over time, a few more cats wandered over to Shaw Westgate, the park-like area where the Sullivan Center is located, because the nearby shopping areas where the cats could forage for food were shuttered due to the pandemic.
Outside one of her office buildings, Dr. Sullivan placed small portions of food and water for the small colony of community cats that had gradually grown to somewhere between 15 and 20. Other people – owners of other buildings, tenants, neighbors, perhaps animal activists, even homeless people – also started surreptitiously leaving some supplies out for the cats that roam the grounds.
Over time, the Board of Directors of the Association that oversees the administration of the Shaw Westgate Business Center, indicated to Dr. Sullivan that some building owners had complained to them about the community cats because of occasional animal waste and odor, and that they wanted to get rid of the cats.
Dr. Sullivan understood the concerns of others and set up several meetings, including one with Dr. Patrick Smith, a local veterinarian, who shared with Association members how best to deal with community cats. The now standard policy of most cities and animal organizations is Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR.) According to Alley Cat Allies (alleycat.org), “TNR is the humane approach to addressing community cat populations, and it works. It improves the lives of cats, addresses community concerns, reduces complaints about cats, and stops the breeding cycle.” This involves an animal organization putting out safe traps to capture animals, spay or neuter them, vaccinate them and then return them to their home area.
In the meetings, veterinarian Dr. Smith and Dr. Sullivan also explained that it simply does not work to remove the cats from their territory because of what is called the “Vacuum Effect.” It means that if some animals are removed, others will come in to take their place very quickly – but the new cats are more likely to be starving, more likely to fight over fewer resources and mates, and less likely to have any medical conditions addressed. Alley Cat Allies says of removing and killing animals: “. . . Rounding up and killing cats is massively unpopular with the public. Not only is it morally unsound, catch and kill can also put shelters and municipalities at legal risk.”
At a board meeting on December 4, 2019, they voted that Dr. Sullivan would not be allowed to feed the cats outside and changed the bylaws to reflect that. They did, however, give explicit permission to Dr. Sullivan that she could feed the cats indoors, within her own building. As a result, Dr. Sullivan spent more than $7,000+ renovating a small area for the cats, a room she dubbed “The Catio.” The cats love the place, where they can wander in and out, and so do the children and many of the therapists. It is a safe place for the cats to get food, water, take a nap or sometimes play. It also contains a litter box, which gets frequent use. A number of children regularly ask to have a good portion of their session inside the “Catio,” where they can observe the cats, talk to them, interact and sometimes pet them.
Then, in January of 2021, another abrupt change — in direct contrast to the decision about a year earlier. The Association voted that no one would be allowed to feed the cats either outside OR inside their building. If Dr. Sullivan continued to do that, they said, she would be fined. The fines were imposed and swelled quickly. The fines have increased to $3,000 a month.
Dr. Sullivan has told the Association she cannot stop feeding the cats. Many of the malls are still empty, she said, and the cats have nowhere to go to eat. “They’re creatures I believe I can feed and help,” she said. “And, from a moral perspective, I cannot watch them starve. I cannot do it.”
In between meetings with the Association, Dr. Sullivan has occasionally helped other owners or tenants with any issues they have had with the cats, and she offered to head up a specific task force composed of her own staff members to be on call daily to offer aid to anyone who needed it. The Association did not respond to the offer.
The irony is that when Dr. Sullivan bought her first building in 1994 at Shaw Westgate, numerous animals roamed the area there as well. During the years, Dr. Sullivan has looked after the wildlife, which has often been a temporary home to ducks, opossums, lost and wild dogs, foxes and their families, and birds, including bald eagles. One of the reasons she settled there was because of the abundant animal life.
Dr. Sullivan is also concerned about the conditions being imposed by the Association due to the implications of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which definitely includes provisions for those with mental health disabilities. The unwillingness of the Association to even discuss suggestions for reasonable accommodations for the use of the cats for therapy with the children jeopardizes the well-being of the children and the very life of the cats.
In essence, the small core of community cats has become an integral part of Sullivan Center therapy treatment. “When the cats are fed, nurtured and loved, they become therapy cats,” Dr. Sullivan said. “Sometimes animals and people don’t know we’re not going to hurt them. Kids want to heal a creature who has never known people. It does something for them. It’s just an amazing feeling to know that through your own niceness and personhood, you have the feeling of being important. It’s wonderful skill for anyone.”
“It’s a compliment of enormous proportions to have an animal trust you,” Dr. Sullivan added. “It’s so powerful – to change another creature from being terrified of everything to feeling and being attached. Cats learn to attach to the children and vice versa. It’s a miracle before your eyes.”
