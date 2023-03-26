Jesus said, “You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how shall its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled under people’s feet.” (Matthew 5:13 ESV) This famous passage has captured the imagination of followers of Christ ever since Jesus first taught it to a large crowd at the Sermon on the Mount. 

Jesus Christ wanted to give his followers a helpful illustration so they would understand how they could influence the world around them. Salt brings flavor to food and salt preserves food. If it was low quality salt, then it would not have its desired impact. If it was pure and of high quality, then it would have a profound effect. 

We often take salt for granted today, but in the time of the Roman Empire it was regarded as one of the most valuable commodities on the market. I was surprised to learn that salt was actually used as currency to pay soldiers in the Roman legion. Once month’s wage was called a solarium in Latin, which is actually where we get our English word “salary” from. We know salt was used to season food, but it had many different uses in the ancient world. It was used to preserve food so that it would not spoil. It was also used in small quantities in soil to help plants grow. The book of Judges gives proof that it was used as a way to punish a captured city. After Abimelech destroyed the city of Shechem the Bible says he "sowed it with salt.” (Judges 9:45) This would mean that nothing would be able to grow in the fields around the city for many years. 

Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

Tags

Recommended for you