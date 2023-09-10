Over the last decade, I’ve gained some significant weight. I can go on to explain all the reasons why, but that would be a rabbit trail off of the point I want to make. To make a short story shorter, I’ve gained weight, and it’s noticeable. 

Have you ever gone through something noticeable and people approached you about it? Weight gain, a surgery that left a noticeable scar, the death of a loved one, etc. Sometimes, the most challenging part about those things isn’t the thing in itself but the people who are “trying to help.”   

I’ve learned that even with the best intentions, people say hurtful things. 

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

Recommended for you