Over 180,000 fans will watch in anticipation as world-class racers take to the streets of Downtown Long Beach in the 48th annual Acura Grand Prix, but they will also see some smaller wheels on the sidelines.

After a pandemic pause, Jehovah’s Witnesses are returning to the longest-running street race in North America with their mobile Bible-based literature carts.

“The pandemic halted our face-to-face ministry for a period of time, but we are so happy to be back reconnecting with people again,” said David Cohen, regional spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We enjoy sharing a positive message with people of all backgrounds, and the Grand Prix is an exciting event with wide appeal.”

