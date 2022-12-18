Have you ever wondered about the origins of Christmas trees? It is a fascinating story and one that I hope will encourage you to keep your focus on Christ this holiday season. 

I became interested in Christmas traditions when my wife and I were first married and we had to decide which traditions we would bring into our yuletide celebrations. Someone gave us a copy of Ace Collins’ book "Stories Behind the Great Traditions of Christmas" and we have been using that as our textbook ever since. 

In his research on Christmas trees, Collins found that the first people to bring trees into their homes were actually Scandinavian people from the modern countries of Norway, Sweden and Finland. The reason behind domesticating wild evergreen trees was that during the Middle Ages the people were deeply superstitious and they thought there was special power in the trees that could stay green during the harshest days of winter. By bringing the trees into their homes, they were able to find “hope and strength” for the long winter months. 

Pastor Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

