tim dinkins mug xyz
Every few years Christmas Day falls on a Sunday and people have to ask the question, “Should we go to church on Christmas morning?”

Many families have deeply cherished traditions that they like to keep on Dec. 25. The question is a personal one that must be guided by each person’s conscience and the word of God. Here are four points to consider as you work through this decision.

Biblical Guidance - God’s holy word makes it clear that those who follow Christ are to gather regularly for fellowship and worship. Hebrews 10:24-25 says, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”

Pastor Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

