Every few years Christmas Day falls on a Sunday and people have to ask the question, “Should we go to church on Christmas morning?”
Many families have deeply cherished traditions that they like to keep on Dec. 25. The question is a personal one that must be guided by each person’s conscience and the word of God. Here are four points to consider as you work through this decision.
Biblical Guidance - God’s holy word makes it clear that those who follow Christ are to gather regularly for fellowship and worship. Hebrews 10:24-25 says, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”
(English Standard Version) Christmas Sunday is another blessed opportunity to share the supernatural fellowship that exists between believers as we worship God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.
Importance of Teaching - One of the main reasons for gathering on a Sunday morning is to hear the word of God preached. When Paul wrote to Timothy he emphasized the need for the church to guard the truth. He wrote, “(So) you may know how one ought to behave in the household of God, which is the church of the living God, a pillar and buttress of the truth.” (1 Timothy 3:15) The church guards the truth through the preaching and teaching of God’s word.
Paul commanded Timothy, “what you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men, who will be able to teach others also.” (1 Timothy 2:2) One of the primary ways the church equips believers is seen in 2 Timothy 4:2 “preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching.”
Historical Context - There is no indication that churches in the first century celebrated the birth of Christ on a particular day. Many early believers were living under immense persecution, but they continued to meet together even if it meant risking their lives.
The book of Acts records how believers were willing to face beatings and imprisonment because of their desire to worship the Lord (Acts 7-8). Personally, I think this is helpful to consider because it allows us to see that many of our Christmas traditions have come much later in Church history and thus need to be viewed as secondary to the expectations of God’s word.
Practical Considerations - Many churches organize wonderful Christmas Eve services that point people to the Biblical account of the birth of Christ. These services can take a lot of energy and expertise from the staff and volunteers in the church.
As a result of these late night services, some churches opt to cancel or change the Sunday morning services. Each leadership team has to make their own decisions about Christmas services. Our church decided to have a special Christmas potluck earlier in December this year. As a result we did not have a conflict with an evening service. We are going to postpone our Equipping Class, but we are looking forward to another opportunity to sing the beautiful hymns of Christmas and to hear God's word preached.
Working through this question and considering these fours points is a helpful way to consider what to do on Christmas Sunday. My prayer is that God would guide you and give you clarity and a clear conscience on whatever decision is made for you and your family.
