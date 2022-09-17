tim dinkins mug xyz
How should Christians address the issue of anxiety? The Bible addresses the spiritual causes of anxiety and thereby emphasizes spiritual solutions. The Bible goes beyond simply treating symptoms of anxiety and offers a cure! This does not mean that medicine should not play a role in treating symptoms, but when it comes to dealing with the root causes of anxiety the Bible provides an answer.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tackled the issue of anxiety when he said, “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing?” His willingness to address anxiety as a choice of the will suggests that a person’s perspective on the difficulties of life has a dramatic impact on whether they will give in to anxiety or not.

He went on to say, “Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” Jesus taught that God’s concern for his children will always guarantee they will have the basic necessities of life. His sermon recognized that humans have a propensity to worry about things that are beyond their control. He wrote, “And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?”

Tim Dinkins is a certified Biblical Counselor who can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

