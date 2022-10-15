Some Christians see no problem with going to haunted houses. They might justify them thinking there is nothing wrong with kids having fun walking through a scary home or a macabre maze.
Some people say they enjoy being scared because of the adrenaline rush or the sensation of being in danger. The thoughtful Christian needs to take a moment to consider what the Bible says about the spirit world, so they can make informed decisions for themselves and their children.
There are many passages in the Bible that warn God’s people about dabbling in the occult. Leviticus 19:31 explains why, “Do not turn to mediums or necromancers; do not seek them out, and so make yourselves unclean by them: I am the LORD your God.” As believers, we are to seek the Lord, not be fascinated with darkness.
The term “haunted house” does not appear in the Bible, but there is a historical account of someone going to a home that was visited by the spirit of the prophet Samuel. 1 Samuel 28:3-25 records how king Saul made the fateful decision to visit a witch who was located outside of ancient Israel, in the city of Endor.
The king told his servants to find a spirit medium because he wanted to have her predict the outcome of the next day’s battle against the Philistines. He had to travel outside of Israel because he had made a decree that all witches be removed from the land.
The Bible records how king Saul disguised himself so that no one would know he was going to the witch. He and two other men made the trip to her home in the dead of night. Once they arrived they had to promise her that she would not be punished for connecting them with the spirit world.
She asked them, “Who should I bring up for you?” And Saul said, “Bring up Samuel.” She did what they wanted and when the spirit of Samuel came up king Saul fell facedown on the ground.
The Bible’s account goes on to reveal that the prophet Samuel was actually the one who spoke first. He said to Saul, “Why have you disturbed me by bringing me up?” Saul told him that he was in great distress and he needed to know what was going to happen in the battle.
Samuel rebuked Saul for consulting him and he gave him news that completely terrified Saul. Samuel said, “The Lord will deliver both Israel and you into the hands of the Philistines, and tomorrow you and your sons will be with me. The Lord will also give the army of Israel into the hands of the Philistines.”
Saul’s response was one of abject horror. He realized that he had just heard his own death sentence. He and his sons would die on the battle field the very next day. 1 Samuel 31 records how Samuel’s prediction came true.
The Philistines attacked the Israelites and were able to kill three of Saul’s sons. King Saul was wounded by an arrow and as the fighting grew fierce around him he decided to end his own life. His visit to the witch's home in Endor led to him having his mind filled with terrifying thoughts that had a dramatic impact on his own life.
Whenever I read this story I wonder how Saul’s life would have been different if he hadn’t visited the witch’s haunted house. The Israelites would have still been defeated, but Saul wouldn’t have dreaded the outcome. He could have entered the battle with his head held high, trusting in God regardless of how the fighting ended. He never should have gone to the witch’s home because he knew it would fill his mind with evil and wickedness.
The Bible makes it abundantly clear that Christians need to be careful about what they fill their minds with. Philippians 4:8-9 says, “Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”
Instead of being entertained by rooms full of evil and the occult, Christians should fill their minds with what is true and good.
From a spiritual perspective, nothing good will come from visiting a haunted house, whether it is filled with an actual spirit or fabricated fears created to scare people for a cheap thrill. The Bible gives a helpful contrast, “So put away all malice and all deceit and hypocrisy and envy and all slander. 2 Like newborn infants, long for the pure spiritual milk, that by it you may grow up into salvation — 3 if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is good.” Christians are to fill their minds with what is good and flee from what is evil.
Tim Dinkins can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com