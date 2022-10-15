tim dinkins mug xyz
Buy Now

Some Christians see no problem with going to haunted houses. They might justify them thinking there is nothing wrong with kids having fun walking through a scary home or a macabre maze.

Some people say they enjoy being scared because of the adrenaline rush or the sensation of being in danger. The thoughtful Christian needs to take a moment to consider what the Bible says about the spirit world, so they can make informed decisions for themselves and their children.

There are many passages in the Bible that warn God’s people about dabbling in the occult. Leviticus 19:31 explains why, “Do not turn to mediums or necromancers; do not seek them out, and so make yourselves unclean by them: I am the LORD your God.” As believers, we are to seek the Lord, not be fascinated with darkness.

Tim Dinkins can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

Recommended for you