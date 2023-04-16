tim dinkins mug xyz
How often should we go to church? One hundred years ago people might have answered “Whenever the church is open.” Fifty years ago the answer might have been “Sundays and Wednesdays.” Today, the answer for many is “When you have time to go.” Our culture has gradually diminished the importance of rest and religious activity to the point that it is now rare to find people who try to be at church consistently throughout the year. Each person has expectations that are informed by their family, work, their friends, and recreation. As Christians, we need to constantly seek to inform our decisions from God’s word and that is the goal of this article. We need to ask “What does the Bible say about going to church?”

One of the clearest passage for answering this question is found in Hebrews 10:24-25, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” (English Standard Version) We know this passage was written very early in the history of the church. This is helpful to realize because it means that churches have always needed to encourage people to prioritize coming together to worship God.

Hebrews 10:24 gives us the right perspective for church attendance. The goal of going to church is not to see what you can get it out of it. The proper mindset is to see how you can serve others. We are supposed to gather in order to “stir up one another to love and good works.” This is not a legalistic mentality that thinks of church as an item that needs to be crossed off a monthly list. A biblical understanding of church life is one that seeks to live for the glory of God every day of the week.

Pastor Tim can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com. His articles can be read at https://www.gbchanford.org/page/pastors-blog

