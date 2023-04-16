How often should we go to church? One hundred years ago people might have answered “Whenever the church is open.” Fifty years ago the answer might have been “Sundays and Wednesdays.” Today, the answer for many is “When you have time to go.” Our culture has gradually diminished the importance of rest and religious activity to the point that it is now rare to find people who try to be at church consistently throughout the year. Each person has expectations that are informed by their family, work, their friends, and recreation. As Christians, we need to constantly seek to inform our decisions from God’s word and that is the goal of this article. We need to ask “What does the Bible say about going to church?”
One of the clearest passage for answering this question is found in Hebrews 10:24-25, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” (English Standard Version) We know this passage was written very early in the history of the church. This is helpful to realize because it means that churches have always needed to encourage people to prioritize coming together to worship God.
Hebrews 10:24 gives us the right perspective for church attendance. The goal of going to church is not to see what you can get it out of it. The proper mindset is to see how you can serve others. We are supposed to gather in order to “stir up one another to love and good works.” This is not a legalistic mentality that thinks of church as an item that needs to be crossed off a monthly list. A biblical understanding of church life is one that seeks to live for the glory of God every day of the week.
This passage also says “not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some.” This always surprises me because it means that believers in the early church also struggled to attend church gatherings. There were some who had made a habit of not meeting together. The author of Hebrews had to address this problem, the same way the church needs to address it today. Christians throughout history have had to work hard to prioritize being connected to a local church. We have always needed to be encouraged to form our lives around the kingdom of God instead of the kingdoms of man.
Hebrews 10:25 emphasizes the need to encourage one another in the Christian life. We are to “stir up one another.” We are to encourage each other to meet together. This goes beyond a Sunday morning service. This entails sharing life together. 1 Thessalonians 2:8 describes Paul’s mentality of being involved in a local church. He wrote, “We were ready to share with you not only the gospel of God but also our own selves, because you had become very dear to us.”
Christians are motivated to spend time together because of our love for each other. We can’t think of the church as a building. We need to have a Biblical understanding of the church as a body. Ephesians 4:15-17 describes Christian community like this, “Speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into him who is the head, into Christ, from whom the whole body, joined and held together by every joint with which it is equipped, when each part is working properly, makes the body grow so that it builds itself up in love.” If a Christian neglects to meet together with their local church family, then they are actually taking away from the overall health of the body.
Paul gave a powerful illustration of the local church as a body. In 1 Corinthians 12:14-15 he wrote, “For the body does not consist of one member but of many. If the foot should say, “Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body,” that would not make it any less a part of the body.” Each follower of Christ needs to recognize that he or she is a part of the body of Christ. They have a role to play. Imagine if a hand said, “I am not showing up today.” Imagine if a foot said, “I can only be with the body one day a month!” The body is supposed to be complete. The body is supposed to function as a whole and that means each member of the body needs to show up.
I appreciate how the Bible gives so many helpful illustrations to understand what it means to live the Christian life. We are not to think of church as a building, but as a body! We are to encourage each other to be involved. We are to be interested and engaged with whatever the local church body is doing. We are to have good communication with each other. We are to constantly be thinking about the eternal value of our actions. This means we are to always be thinking about the local church because this is the one institution Jesus Christ promised to build. He said, “I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not overcome it.” (Matthew 16:18) My prayer is that we will be focused on gathering together to be the light in the darkness as we see the day of Christ’s return draw ever near.
