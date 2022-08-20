We all can use great friends — friends that inspire us, friends that offer joyful moments, friends that support us in good and bad times. Having a great friend can make our lives better. Lifetime memories can be created with the best of friends.
Who is your best friend? And how did you meet?
One of my best friends brings uplifting advice to me, motivates me to see life with positivism, encourages me to reach for my dreams and simply brings a good outlook to my life! That’s what friends should do! This friend has been a part of my dance journey, so — needless to say — great friends are created in dance class. Dance is such a special outlet for me and now I use it as a connector for others to get to know God!
At P.A.T.Y.’Studio, many dance friends are created and so many memories made. Dance friends are a gift from God to uplift us, encourage us, and bring us joy. So, today, I invite you to join our dance family and see how many friends you can make through a dance family journey!
Next week at P.A.T.Y.’Studio we are hosting "Bring a friend for free all week." So, if you are reading this, you just became the friend of mine — Ms. Paty, the owner and director — so you are now cordially invited to attend dance classes for free all week long, because we are now friends!
“A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.”
— Proverbs 27:9 Sending love and blessings to all friendships!
Paty Diaz is the owner and director of P.A.T.Y'Studio in Hanford.